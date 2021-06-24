CM Punk names ‘condition’ for WWE return

CM Punk has been away from in-ring competition in WWE for quite a long time. The most commonly reported reason for Punk quitting is his differences with how WWE was handling him at the time. Recently, the straight edge superstar also lashed out at WWE after it released six wrestlers and said that it is a product that continues to produce ‘trash’.

Speaking with Sports Illustrated, Punk had explained why he does not consider a return to pro wrestling and once again retreated that the current television product is ‘awful’.

“I’ve said no before in interviews. I’m not fishing for a deal. I get offered to do a lot of stuff, and I say no to 90% of it just because my thing is I need to work with quality human beings.It just seems like maybe in pro wrestling there is a lack of quality human beings.I don’t know. I like doing fun, quality projects. If there is a fun, quality wrestling project that gets sent my way, I will listen to it.”

However, in a recent Q&A session on his Twitter account Punk was asked by fans as to what would it take for him to appear at the Broken Skull Sessions. His reply was simple. Here’s what he said:

“Money. Nobody gets any royalties for anything shown on peacock. Nobody. Yay wrestling biz!”

Money. Nobody gets any royalties for anything shown on peacock. Nobody. Yay wrestling biz! — player/coach (@CMPunk) June 22, 2021

This isn’t the first time Punk has raised the issue of compensation with regards to WWE’s streaming content.