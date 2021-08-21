CM Punk debuts for AEW: Massive pop, a stunning speech & free ice-cream bars

CM Punk has returned to professional wrestling. Punk returned to kick off AEW Rampage: The First Dance amid weeks of rumors and speculation. Punk walked out to “Cult of Personality,” and received a massive pop from the jam-packed audience at United Center in Punk’s hometown of Chicago.

The former five-time world champion in WWE made his AEW debut and brought to an end a seven year exile from pro- wrestling.

Watch:

“I’m back because there’s a couple of scores to settle in that locker room,” he said.

With SummerSlam set to air from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas tomorrow night, this is setting up to be one of the most memorable pro wrestling weekends of the modern era.

Punk called out Darby Allin, who was watching beside Sting from the rafters, for a match on September 5 at the All Out pay per view back in Chicago.

Then, in a fashion perfectly fitting Punk, he expressed his gratitude to the crowd by offering free ice cream bars at the end of the night as they leave the venue at the end of Rampage.

The fact that he did the leg cross & mentioned the ice cream bars shows you he hasn’t lost a step.