Clash of Champions 2020 Results: Roman Reigns beat Jey Uso to become tribal chief

Roman Reigns retains the Universal Championship (Source: WWE/Twitter)

WWE Clash of Champions 2020 results, highlights: Roman Reigns, who now demands to be called ‘The Chief’, unleashed shocking brutality on his own cousin, Jey Uso, to retain the Universal Championship. The highly personal family issue set the stage for an intense battle from the opening bell, with Reigns happy to engage in trash talk almost immediately.

Jey came close to scoring one of the greatest upsets in WWE history with two more near-falls following a roll-up and his top-rope splash. But in kicking out after the splash, Reigns caught Jey with a low blow and later donned a smile, suggesting it was intentional.

Reigns leveled his cousin with a Spear, resuming the verbal lashing and refusing to cease the beating until Jey acknowledged him as his “tribal chief” before hitting another Spear on his defiant cousin.

Jey’s brother Jimmy emerged, pleading for his brother to let him throw in the towel, but a barely conscious Jey insisted otherwise. That was until Reigns proceeded to rain down lefts and rights with Jey unable to protect himself, practically forcing his brother to throw in the towel and forfeit the match.

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre def. Randy Orton (Ambulance Match)

Orton and McIntyre fought to the hood of the ambulance, where Orton savagely gouged the champion’s eye before dropping him on the windshield to shatter it. Both men scaled the top of the ambulance before Orton caught McIntyre with an RKO out of nowhere on the bare concrete and nearly shut the WWE Champion in the ambulance until Drew overpowered The Viper, hitting a Claymore and finishing him off with a dose of his own medicine — a kick to the skull.

McIntyre then packed Orton into the ambulance and closed the doors, and Flair was more than happy to hop in the driver’s seat to wheel Orton away.

Sasha Banks attacked SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley after she lost to Asuka via disqualification

Asuka, who retained her title earlier in the night after defeating Zelina Vega, seemed to catch “The Role Model” by surprise and overwhelm her. Bayley was in dire straits after suffering a German suplex on the floor, but she struck Asuka with her now-trusty steel chair to get herself disqualified and keep the SmackDown Women’s Title.

Bayley’s night was far from over, though. Former best friend Sasha Banks struck her with a steel chair and unloaded on her with a Kendo stick, achieving some payback for Bayley’sdespicable assault earlier this month.

However, the SmackDown Women’s Champion retreated before The Boss could continue to wield the steel chair against her.

Sami Zayn def. Jeff Hardy and AJ Styles to win the Intercontinental Title (Ladder Match)

Sami Zayn is the rightful champion after winning a jaw-dropping Triple Threat Winner Take All Ladder Match against Jeff Hardy and AJ Styles. Hardy once again unleashed his inner daredevil, authoring another indelible Ladder Match moment when he delivered a massive Swanton Bomb from the top of a ladder to Zayn, who was laid across another ladder.

But Zayn’s use of handcuffs, rather than a spectacular maneuver, played a decisive role. Tethering Jeff’s pierced earlobe to one ladder with one pair of cuffs and Styles’ wrist to a ladder support with another pair, Zayn ensured no one could stop him from scaling above the ring and pulling down his and Jeff’s titles for the amazing victory.

He’s here to remind you.@SamiZayn is not the NEW Intercontinental Champion. It was his ALL ALONG! #WWEClash pic.twitter.com/h4JCBqQhZJ — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) September 27, 2020

SmackDown Tag Team Champions Cesaro & Shinsuke Nakamura def. Lucha House Party (Kickoff Match)

Cesaro & Nakamura isolated Lince Dorado early, keeping him grounded and unable to execute high-risk maneuvers. Dorado eventually squirmed out of Cesaro’s grasp to tag in Kalisto, who immediately quickened the pace and hit a huge DDT to Cesaro on the outside thanks to Dorado’s help.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd