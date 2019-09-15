WWE Clash of Champions 2019: When and where to watch, matches, streaming, TV channel

WWE Clash of Champions 2019 Live Streaming: Clash of Champions (2019) is an upcoming professional wrestling pay-per-view and WWE Network event produced by WWE for their Raw, SmackDown, and 205 Live brands. It will be the third event under the Clash of Champions chronology. At WWE Clash of Champions, Universal Champion Seth Rollins will defend his title against none other than his fellow Raw Tag Team Champion, Braun Strowman. However, there are a host of other matches to look forward to as well-

MATCH CARD-

Universal Champion Seth Rollins vs. Braun Strowman

Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks

WWE Champion Kofi Kingston vs. Randy Orton

Roman Reigns vs. Erick Rowan (No Disqualification Match)

SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley vs. Charlotte Flair

Raw Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins & Braun Strowman vs. Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross vs. Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville

SmackDown Tag Team Champions Big E & Xavier Woods vs. The Revival

Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura vs. The Miz

United States Champion AJ Styles vs. Cedric Alexander

WWE Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak vs. Humberto Carrillo vs. Lince Dorado

Meanwhile, here is all you need to know about the event-

When will WWE Clash of Champions 2019 take place?

WWE Clash of Champions 2019 will take place early morning on Monday, September 16, 2019.

Where is WWE Clash of Champions 2019 taking place?

WWE Clash of Champions 2019 is taking place at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, USA.

What time does the WWE Clash of Champions 2019 begin?

WWE Clash of Champions 2019 begins at 4:30 am on the broadcasting channel. The Kick-Off Show will begin at 3.30 AM.

Which TV channel will telecast the WWE Clash of Champions 2019 LIVE?

WWE Clash of Champions 2019 will be broadcast live on Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 1HD in English Commentary and Ten 3/3HD in Hindi Commentary.

How do I live stream WWE Clash of Champions 2019 Live?

WWE Clash of Champions 2019 Live Streaming will be live streamed on WWE app, SonyLiv app and website. You can also track Live streaming and updates of the WWE Clash of Champions 2019 on indianexpress.com.