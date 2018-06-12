Brock Lesnar breaks CM Punk’s record to become longest reigning WWE Champion

Follow Us:
Brock Lesnar is the longest running Champion since Hulk Hogan's reign of 1500 days between January 1984 and February 1988.

WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar officially became the longest-running champion in Modern Era as he surpassed the 434-day record previously held by CM Punk. Lesnar defeated Goldberg at Wrestlemania 33 on April 3rd, 2017, to become the Universal Champion. He has now held the title for 435 days as of Tuesday.

Even though the title held by Lesnar is different from the one Punk held for 434 days, between November 2011 and January 2013, both belts are recognised by the WWE as top-level titles. According to WWE’s record books, the former UFC Heavyweight Champion, Lesnar, is the sixth longest WWE title holder in thr history.

Lesnar is the longest running Champion since Hulk Hogan’s reign of 1500 days between January 1984 and February 1988. He last defended his title against Roman Reigns at the Greatest Royal Rumble event in Saudi Arabia inside a steel cage. The match ended in controversial fashion with the referee ruling in the Beast’s favour after Reigns speared him outside the cage. The TV replays showed that Reigns’ feet touched the ground first, and he should have been declared the winner.

Another criticism being levelled at Lesnar on his reign is the fact that he has only defended the title 10 times in the past year. On the other hand, Punk had defended the title 141 times during his reign, before he finally lost it to The Rock at the Royal Rumble.

