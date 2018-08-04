Brock Lesnar will lose Universal Championship at SummerSlam, says Kurt Angle

WWE Raw General Manager Kurt Angle was given an F-5 by Brock Lesnar on RAW. (Source: WWE) WWE Raw General Manager Kurt Angle was given an F-5 by Brock Lesnar on RAW. (Source: WWE)

A week after WWE Raw General Manager Kurt Angle was brutally assaulted by the Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, the former WWE Champion said that he would get his revenge soon. In a Q&A session with the fans on his official Facebook page, the Olympic gold medallist-turned-wrestler was asked whether the Beast Incarnate would be given any punishment for delivering a F-5 to him. In his reply, Angle said, “I’m a forgiving man, but I also pick my spots when I retaliate. I will eventually get him back.”

Angle went on to add that he is putting money on Roman Reigns to beat Lesnar and win the Universal Championship at SummerSlam. “Or, I could just suspend him after he loses the title at [SummerSlam]. We will see. And he will lose the title. My money is on Roman [Reigns],” the 5-time WWE Champion said.

Angle was further asked whether he would be interested in challenging for the WWE title again. In his response, the WWE Hall of Famer said that he is ready if called upon. “I hope so. That’s up to the powers that be. I’m healthy right now. Ready to go if I get called on,” the 49-year-old said. He further added that he would want to be in a competition against Samoa Joe, or Bobby Roode or the Phenomenal One AJ Styles. “[Samoa] Joe, [Bobby] Roode, or AJ [Styles]. I’ve always felt that those three were the best of the best. I hope I get another crack at all of them!” he said.

Angle was also questioned when Finn Balor will be getting another title shot, to which the Raw General Manager said, “Soon. I think the company wanted to see how durable he was. He’s ready now.”

Lesnar attack Angle on Raw earlier this week after he was forced to come out in the ring. After delivering a vicious F-5 to the former WWE Champion, he went on to attack his attorney Paul Heyman for calling him the “worst Universal Champion in history”.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd