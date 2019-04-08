Bret Hart Is Attacked at WWE Wrestling Event (and It Wasn’t Faked)

Fans of professional wrestling are familiar with staged brawls.

But on Saturday night, fans witnessed an impromptu, real-time melee at the Barclays Center when a spectator jumped into the ring and tackled 61-year-old wrestler, Bret (The Hitman) Hart, who was being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

A brawl involving WWE superstars ensued. Some onlookers assumed it was just part of the show, a staged fight that is characteristic of WWE events, where reality and scripted narrative are often intertwined.

“It’s a wrestling show, so you don’t ever really know what’s going on when something like that happens,” Andrew Antillon, a spectator who was at the event, told CBS News.

Mr. Hart was delivering a speech during the induction ceremony when the police say a 26-year-old fan, Zachary Madsen, slipped under the yellow ropes of the wrestling ring and knocked The Hitman to the ground.

A group of WWE wrestlers, who were standing ringside, quickly joined the fray, tackling Mr. Madsen and tearing him away from Mr. Hart, the police said.

Mr. Madsen had recently tweeted about several WWE wrestlers, including Charlotte Flair, the SmackDown women’s champion, Daniel Bryan, the current WWE world champion, and Vince McMahon, chairman and chief executive of the WWE.

“ROAD TRIP!! I want to say THANK YOU to @VinceMcMahon for helping guide US to the Main evenT of #WrestleMania35” he posted on April 4, which referred to his plan to attend the WWE’s largest event of the year, WrestleMania, which took place Sunday evening at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.