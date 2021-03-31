Bray Wyatt sends a message to CM Punk

March 31, 2021 12:34:46 pm
Bray Wyatt sent a heartfelt message to CM Punk via social media on Monday when he posted a photo of The Wyatt Family holding back the straight edge superstar along with a caption that read, “Brodie would hate to see us fighting.
This was in continuation to a tweet by Punk, who had an exchange with Wyatt last week after the latter had quoted The Joker with Randy Orton’s photo where the Viper was ready with the punt kick to Husky Harris.
Brodie would hate to see us fighting. 🖤 pic.twitter.com/oBvwlpnpDJ
— Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) March 29, 2021
Responding to the same, Punk had asked for forgiveness and hoped Wyatt would bury the past especially for the whipping in 2011.
Someday someone will break you so badly that you’ll become unbreakable.
-The Joker
— Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) March 23, 2021
The incident, which can be seen below, saw Punk whipping the former Husky Harris as part of his New Nexus initiation.
Wyatt had initially shared a picture of Randy Orton preparing to punk kick in 2011, and pointed to the moment as the day he becomes “unbreakable” while quoting The Joker.
Bray Wyatt, as “The Fiend” will face Randy Orton at the upcoming WrestleMania 37.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-