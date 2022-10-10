scorecardresearch
Bray Wyatt returns to WWE, leaves a message and pays a special tribute to Brodie Lee

Bray Wyatt returned in jaw-dropping fashion at the end of WWE Extreme Rules 2022.

bray wyatt, wweBray Wyatt made a thrilling return to WWE at Extreme Rules 2022. (Sreengrab/WWE)

In the weeks leading up to WWE Extreme Rules, a mysterious presence seemed to be stoking the imagination of the WWE Universe: the white rabbit.

This mysterious persona left clues and messages hidden all over WWE programming with QR codes sending the WWE Universe spiraling down the rabbit hole.

As WWE Extreme Rules was going off the air, the white rabbit revealed himself to be none other than a returning Bray Wyatt, who seemed to be bringing back his whole Firefly Fun House entourage.

After catching brief glimpses of The Fiend and a broken down Firefly Fun House, the WWE Universe erupted into a roar as Wyatt entered the arena, with Wyatt blowing out his signature lantern and simply stating, “Run.”

Wyatt then took off his mask, looked at the camera, and said, “I’m here” as the entire arena erupted with huge pops and cheers.

Fans on social media pointed out that tributes were seemingly made to Wyatt’s former teammate Brodie Lee aka Luke Harper.

The Superstar known as The Fiend seemed to have stepped out of the collective population’s nightmares and into our reality. Bray Wyatt, however, was seemingly much more lighthearted and regularly welcomed his fireflies in the WWE Universe to his Firefly Fun House. His friends, Mercy the Buzzard, Abby the Witch, Rambling Rabbit and Huskus the Pig Boy, were right there with him every step of the way as he taught the WWE Universe valuable lessons about sharing, friendship, and, occasionally, much more diabolical things.

In the dark recesses of Wyatt’s mind, he always seemed to be lurking, and The Fiend terrorized everyone in his sight since emerging in July 2019, all the way to capturing the Universal Championship on two separate occasions against formidable opponents in Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman.

