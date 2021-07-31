Bray Wyatt released from WWE, Braun Strowman calls out The Fiend

The Fiend will remain one of the best characters ever. (WWE)

WWE, on Saturday, announced the release of superstar Bray Wyatt.

“WWE has come to terms on the release of Bray Wyatt. We wish him the best in all his future endeavors,” the company issued a statement.

Wyatt, who had been away from the ring since losing to Randy Orton in WrestleMania 37 first signed with WWE back in 2009.

When Wyatt debuted The Fiend, it became the hottest thing in wrestling.

However, in his avatar as Bray Wyatt, he was seemingly much more lighthearted and regularly welcomed his fireflies in the WWE Universe to his Firefly Fun House.

His friends, Mercy the Buzzard, Abby the Witch, Rambling Rabbit and Huskus the Pig Boy, were right there with him every step of the way as he taught the WWE Universe valuable lessons about sharing, friendship, and, occasionally, much more diabolical things.

The Fiend aka Bray Wyatt’s 2019 SummerSlam entrance was such an incredible and special moment. Almost two years later, Bray Wyatt is no longer with WWE. Speechless. pic.twitter.com/MRzVJzxCzO — Jessi Davin (@jessithebuckeye) July 31, 2021

The Fiend will remain one of the best characters ever. One real genius 💙 pic.twitter.com/YrR46Fj70o — Soᥲᥕᥲx✨ (@Soawax_) July 31, 2021

Wyatt (real name Windham Rotunda) has so far remained quiet on social media. Fans and fellow wrestlers expressed shock at the developments.

‘I really am at a loss for words… thank you so much Windham for everything you’ve done for this company. The most fun I’ve had is working with you. Such an amazing talent & the most kind person. I’m just in shock,’ tweeted Alexa Bliss.

Braun Strowman, who debuted in the company as a member of the Wyatt Family alongside Bray, Erik Rowan and the late Luke Harper, wrote: ‘Brother I’m waiting !!!!!! (sic)’

So many times they had something right in front of them with Bray Wyatt and they never quite got it right. pic.twitter.com/z5IKCwh81D — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) July 31, 2021

Bray Wyatt was one of the greatest characters in WWE history and yet he still managed to feel like a series of missed opportunities.