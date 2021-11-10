scorecardresearch
Wednesday, November 10, 2021
Bray Wyatt makes his first move after leaving WWE! He is going to Hollywood

Bray Wyatt's 90-day non-compete has expired and he has now made his first move.

By: Sports Desk |
November 10, 2021 10:19:26 am
Bray Wyatt, WWEBray Wyatt has some Hollywood plans up his sleeve. (WWE)

Bray Wyatt, also known as The Fiend, in WWE is reportedly set for his first action after leaving the company in July. Wyatt’s 90-day non-compete has expired and he is now free to work wherever he wants. He recently took to Twitter, shared a cryptic message on his return, and said, “2 more days”.

It has now emerged that Wyatt will indeed be seen in Hollywood where he is set to work in a film. This was confirmed by Jason Baker, his collaborator, and friend.

“He’s a phenomenal collaborator, he’s become a really good friend, and we’re actually – you’re the first person that we’re publicly telling about. We’re starting a film at the end of the month,” Baker, owner of Callosum Studios and special makeup effects artist, was quoted as saying about Wyat (real name Windham Rotunda) by Metro.co.uk.

No further details have been revealed and everything is being kept under tight wraps.

“Two weeks to go, we’re filming in Tennessee,” said Baker. “It’s a feature film and it’s something really new and different. I’d say probably the best way to describe it is Ichi the Killer meets Xanadu.”

‘We had some meetings out there and things happened and things got moving forward, and now we’re going and shooting this feature film with him and the end of the month,’ he added.

These developments should not surprise wrestling fans as the Fightful Select reported about Wyatt being presented with Hollywood offers. As far as his in-ring return is concerned, fans need to wait for some more time.

However, he did tease a return when he recently took to Twitter and shared a cryptic message where he wrote: “2 more days”.

But this is not the first time that Wyatt has hinted at a return. Back in September, he said he would “See you all very soon”. When do you think he will make a return and where will it be?

X