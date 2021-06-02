Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Lana among others released by WWE

Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Lana, Murphy, Ruby Riott, and Santana Garrett were all released by WWE on Wednesday.

“WWE has come to terms on the releases of Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Lana, Murphy, Ruby Riott, and Santana Garrett. WWE wishes them the best in all of their future endeavors,” the company said in a statement released.

Strowman’s inclusion is shocking as he beat Goldberg at last year’s WrestleMania to become Universal Champion. He fought and beat Shane McMahon in a steel cage match at this year’s Mania and was in a WWE Title match on PPV last month.

Aleister Black issued the following statement about his release:

Im gathering my thoughts as this was a complete left field for me as obviously we just started the dark father character but this was it, thank you so much WWE universe for allowing me to create and give you small bits of myself. — Tommy End (@WWEAleister) June 2, 2021

Here are some other reactions from the wrestling world:

What a horrible mismanagement of some really talented people. Sucks. — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) June 2, 2021

These names cut today so far by WWE definitely tells a story….you make cuts to maximize profits before selling a company and this has that look…..it may not be too long before we have new ownership of WWE — Kris Zellner (@KrisZellner) June 2, 2021

So this will remain relevant forever https://t.co/5jNptC1Cfx — TANISHQ (@shivam_tanishq) June 2, 2021

Braun Strowman was just in a WWE Championship match having wrestled Shane McMahon at WrestleMania. https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png Aleister Black just returned with some of the most well-produced vignettes we’ve seen in recent years. A lot of money been put into both men. Insane to see them released! — Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) June 2, 2021

This is story is developing and will be updated soon.