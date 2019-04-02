Best WrestleMania entrances: John Cena, Triple H and other memorable entrances

As much as fans await the exciting contests at WrestleMania, the buzz also remains around the entrances from the superstars at the Show of the Shows. The fact that rock icon Joan Jett will be performing before Ronda Rousey’s entrance this year, has already became huge news.

While Rousey’s entrance, perhaps, could be the best one at the upcoming pay-per-view, there have been plenty of memorable entrances at WrestleMania in the past. Here is a look at a few of them:

John Cena (Wrestlemania 25)

John Cena has been one of the most polarising figures in the WWE history. By 2009, the criticism was not just limited to the support he receives from the Chairman Vince McMahon. Fans started commenting on his clothes, his character, his “five-moves” and his signature poses. In the face of such heat, Cena’s remarkable entrance at WrestleMania 25, has gone down as one of the most iconic “in-your-face” moments in WWE history. The WWE employed around 100 extras to dress up as “the Champ” to perform his, then, insufferable “You can’t see me” pose as Cena himself made it to the ring. The arena went berserk and soon the infamous chants, “Let’s go Cena… Cena S****” were born.

Shawn Michaels (WrestleMania XII)

At WrestleMania 12, Shawn Michaels was set to face Bret “The Hitman” Hart for the WWF Championship in an Iron Man match. The fight is regarded as one of the most memorable at the Show of the Shows – but HBK’s entrance became the biggest highlight. When Michaels’ music played, he was nowhere to be seen. Then his mentor, Jose Lothario, came out, walked down the ramp, entered the ring and pointed towards the highest spot of the Arrowhead Pond Arena. Wearing white clothes, Michaels was standing on top of the arena’s rafters, tied to a zipcord. As thousands of fans cheered, HBK came off the ledge and slid down to the ring. The footage of Michaels suspended in the air has become one of the most iconic images of WrestleMania history.

Triple H (WrestleMania 30)

Known as the “King of Kings”, Triple H’s entrance at WrestleMania 30 was nothing short of majestic. Facing off against Daniel Bryan, to determine which superstar would compete in the main event for the title, The Game entered while sitting atop a throne, wearing a skull-crown, shoulderpads, a cape and had three ladies-in-waiting (played by Sasha Banks, Charlotte and Alexa Bliss). There was a laser light show as well and a grand music to fill up the entire scenario.

Triple H and Stephanie McMahon (WrestleMania 34)

At WrestleMania 34, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, fought against Ronda Rousey and Kurt Angle, in order to establish themselves as the “power couple”. While the duo lost the fight, they managed to effectively insinuate why they will remain the “power couple” of the industry. Surrounded by a motorcade, Stephanie and Triple H entered, each riding a motorcycle of their own. The duo took a lap of the entire ring on their vehicles. The image of Stephanie riding a giant motorcycle around the wrestling arena, became one of the eye-catching moments of “Women’s Revolution” in WWE. After all, just a year ago, she was sitting behind Triple H who was riding the motorcycle.