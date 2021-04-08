Before Wrestlemania 37, here are the top 10 entrance themes

When Mark Andrews hits the ring, one thing is clear: It’s time to fly. Inspired by the likes of Rey Mysterio and Shawn Michaels, Andrews is a high-flyer of the finest caliber. With a picture-perfect Shooting Star Press and Standing Moonsault among the many dazzling aerial attacks in his arsenal, Andrews possesses a unique skillset that makes him stand out from others in the NXT UK scene. Andrews is the bassist and vocalist in the Welsh pop-punk outfit Junior. More than anything, he’s a top-tier competitor.

Ahead of the Show of Shows, WrestleMania 37, taking place on Saturday, April 10, and Sunday, April 11, NXT UK’s Mark Andrews picks his top WWE entrance themes.

Christian – Close Your Eyes

Aleister Black – Root of All Evil

Edge – Metalingus

DX Theme – Are you ready?

NXT UK’s Gallus

Undisputed Era – Undisputed

NXT UK Theme – Never Say Die

Mark Andrews (Junior) – Fall to Pieces

CM Punk – This Fire Burns

Randy Orton – Voices