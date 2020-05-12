Follow Us:
‘You go be a warrior, because I’m gonna go be a mother’: Becky Lynch announces she is pregnant

Becky Lynch was the longest reigning Raw women's champion, holding the belt for 398 days after pinning Ronda Rousey in the WrestleMania 35 main event in April 2019.

By: Sports Desk | Published: May 12, 2020 8:37:15 am
Becky Lynch announced that she is pregnant and also relinquished the WWE Raw Women’s Championship title to Japanese wrestler Asuka. (Source: WWE)

Becky Lynch on Monday announced that she is pregnant and also relinquished the WWE Raw Women’s Championship title to Japanese wrestler Asuka.

In the opening segment of Monday night Raw, Lynch, a.k.a “The Man” was expected to make a huge announcement but before she could say anything, the Women’s Money In The Bank winner Asuka stepped into the ring.

Lynch stated that the Money in the Bank winner is usually presented with a title shot, but in your case, you actually won the title and went on to reveal about her pregnancy.

“I can’t fight anymore, but you can,” an emotional Lynch said. “You are the champion. … You go be a warrior, because I’m gonna go be a mother,” Lynch added as the two superstars hugged each other inside the ring.

Lynch was the longest reigning Raw women’s champion, holding the belt for 398 days after pinning Ronda Rousey in the WrestleMania 35 main event in April 2019. The triple-threat match, which also featured Charlotte Flair, was the first women’s main event in WrestleMania history.

The 33-year-old hails from Ireland and has been associated with WWE since 2013. Her real name is Rebecca Quin and she is a trained actor and as per reports she is actively pursuing a second career in film and television. Earlier last week, she had a guest spot on the season premiere of the Showtime series “Billions.”

