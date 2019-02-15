Becky Lynch is like me in the Attitude Era, says Stone Cold Steve Austin

WWE star Steve Austin said in a recent interview that the Stone Cold legend sees a lot of his Attitude Era character in Irish star Becky Lynch. He added that ‘The Man’ reminds him of himself.

Lynch was removed this week from the WrestleMania title match against Ronda Rousey by Stone Cold’s rival Vince McMahon. Speaking to Sirius XM Radio, Austin said that he related to her and praised ‘The Man’ by saying that her current act is ‘money’.

Calling her the ‘hottest thing going right now’, Austin said, “She does remind me a lot of myself. If you line up that women’s roster and you line up that roster back in the day when I was still in the ring, and you said, ‘hey, I need you to pick out my next breakout superstar.’ I don’t think your gonna pick out Becky Lynch and I damn sure know you wouldn’t pick me out of that line-up.”

“I’ve loved what she’s done, I love what she’s doing. I like her swagger. And she’s the hottest thing going right now,” he added. “She’s not a person who’s dwelling on this being the most athletic match in the world, she’s a great worker in the ring, but it’s character driven.

Austin also praised her gimmick name ‘The Man’ saying, “I love this gimmick. If you’re a young lady, calling yourself ‘The Man’ just like Ric Flair used to be-‘To be the man, you gotta beat the man’-but, this is a whole different entity with the way Becky presents it, and obviously, she’s a female, it’s an awesome gimmick and it’s money.”

Reponding to the praise, Lynch tagged Austin on Twitter and wrote, “Somewhere down the road we’ll have to drink together.”