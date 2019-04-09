Batista confirms retirement after WrestleMania 35

Advertising

WWE’s Batista announced on Monday that he has retired from WWE after the match against Triple H at WrestleMania. ‘The Animal’ lost to his former Evolution partner at the MetLife Stadium in Wrestlemania 35. It was a match where Triple H’s career was on the line but the ‘cerebral assassin’, with help from Ric Flair, picked up the win.

“@WWEUniverse Thank you for letting me entertain you. I love this business and whether you cheered me or jeered me, I’m grateful for being a small part of your life. I am officially retired from sports entertainment and I am grateful for every second of my amazing journey,” Batista wrote in a post.

“To all the WWE fans across the world that gave me the opportunity to suspend your disbelief, thank you,” announced the 50-year-old Batista, as quoted on ABS CBN News.

“From the biggest part of my heart thank you for letting me entertain you. Tonight was my storybook ending and I wanted to leave you with all I had to give,”

“I’ll miss this theater of violence more than I can express in words but I am officially retiring from Sports Entertainment. I’m proud of what I’ve accomplished, I leave in great health, and without a doubt the show will go on. I had a hell of a run. Thank you for the journey.” he added.

Batista is a six-time World Champion. But it is no secret that Batista and Triple H enjoy less-than-friendly relations. After resigning from WWE, Batista, who has moved on to Hollywood, has spoken a lot about the creative direction the professional wrestling brand took with his character, which he did not like.