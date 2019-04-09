Toggle Menu
Batista confirms retirement after WrestleMania 35https://indianexpress.com/article/sports/wwe-wrestling/batista-wwe-retirement-wrestlemania-35-5665746/

Batista confirms retirement after WrestleMania 35

Batista is a six-time World Champion. But 'The Animal' lost to his former Evolution partner at the MetLife Stadium in Wrestlemania 35, which was his last match.

WWE’s Batista announced on Monday that he has retired from WWE after the match against Triple H at WrestleMania. ‘The Animal’ lost to his former Evolution partner at the MetLife Stadium in Wrestlemania 35. It was a match where Triple H’s career was on the line but the ‘cerebral assassin’, with help from Ric Flair, picked up the win.

“@WWEUniverse Thank you for letting me entertain you. I love this business and whether you cheered me or jeered me, I’m grateful for being a small part of your life. I am officially retired from sports entertainment and I am grateful for every second of my amazing journey,” Batista wrote in a post.

“To all the WWE fans across the world that gave me the opportunity to suspend your disbelief, thank you,” announced the 50-year-old Batista, as quoted on ABS CBN News.

“From the biggest part of my heart thank you for letting me entertain you. Tonight was my storybook ending and I wanted to leave you with all I had to give,”

Advertising

“I’ll miss this theater of violence more than I can express in words but I am officially retiring from Sports Entertainment. I’m proud of what I’ve accomplished, I leave in great health, and without a doubt the show will go on. I had a hell of a run. Thank you for the journey.” he added.

Batista is a six-time World Champion. But it is no secret that Batista and Triple H enjoy less-than-friendly relations. After resigning from WWE, Batista, who has moved on to Hollywood, has spoken a lot about the creative direction the professional wrestling brand took with his character, which he did not like.

 

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 IPL 2019, KXIP vs SRH: KL Rahul leads the way as KXIP remain unbeaten at home
2 IPL 2019, KXIP vs SRH Match Highlights: KL Rahul leads KXIP to 6-wicket win
3 Kynan Chenai top Indian in men's trap at Al Ain Shotgun World Cup