WWE Hall of Fame 2021: Batista won’t be inducted this year

Wednesday, March 24, 2021
Batista was originally slated as part of the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2020 alongside The Bella Twins, nWo, JBL, British Bulldog and Jushin "Thunder" Liger.

By: Sports Desk |
March 24, 2021 12:42:03 pm
Batista was originally announced as an inductee in the class of the 2020 Hall of Fame. (Source: WWE)

Former WWE Champion Batista revealed on Wednesday that he will not be a part of the upcoming WWE Hall of Fame ceremony which will take place on April 6, 2021.

Batista, who was originally announced as an inductee in the class of the 2020 Hall of Fame, will be unable to attend the event due to previous obligations.

He will be inducted at a later date to properly “thank the fans and people who made my career possible.”

“To the @WWEUniverse Unfortunately due to previous obligations I am unable to be a part of the @WWE #HOF this year. By my request they have agreed to induct me at a future ceremony where I’ll be able to properly thank the fans and people who made my career possible [folded hands emoji] #DreamChaser,” he wrote on social media.

The 2021 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will stream Tuesday, April 6 exclusively on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else.

