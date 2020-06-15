WWE Backlash 2020 results, highlights: Randy Orton stands tall in greatest wrestling match ever

WWE Backlash 2020 results, highlights: Randy Orton beat Edge. (Source: WWE) WWE Backlash 2020 results, highlights: Randy Orton beat Edge. (Source: WWE)

WWE Backlash 2020 results, highlights: Randy Orton defeated Edge in what can probably be deemed as ‘The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever’ at Backlash on Monday. The match, which was brought to the audience with enhanced camera angles and amplified audio, interestingly had recorded introductions from the late Howard Finkel as referee Charles Robinson wore an old school blue shirt and a referee gear.

Both the athletes gave it their all and were engaged in a titanic battle. With the intensity building, Edge and Orton went to the next level bringing out some great moves inside the ring- from the Olympic Slam to the Pedigree and even the Rock Bottom, all making the storyline even more compelling.

There was a story behind every finisher Edge and Orton used.

Angel Slam – Kurt said Edge would win

Pedigree – Triple H mentored Orton

Rock Bottom – Rock one of HHH’s greatest rivals

Killswitch – Christian is Edge’s greatest ally

With the RKO failing to get the three count, Orton dug deep and hit the punt to beat the Rated R Superstar. “Go home. Be with Beth, be with your daughters … and tell all three of them that Uncle Randy said ‘hi’, the Viper whispered at the end.

From beginning to end, this match once again reiterated why wrestling is one of the greatest art forms.

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre def. Bobby Lashley

Drew McIntyre delivered what may have been his gutsiest showing as WWE Champion at WWE Backlash to preserve his reign against a determined Bobby Lashley.

The contest became more of a back-and-forth affair when the action spilled to the outside. Lana’s late arrival at ringside preceded the end for Lashley’s title bid. With Lana perched on the apron, McIntyre’s headbutt sent Lashley into Lana, who then collided with MVP. Lashley ate a massive Claymore as soon as he turned around, becoming the latest to fall to the red-hot McIntyre.

Universal Champion Braun Strowman def. The Miz & John Morrison in a Handicap Match

Braun Strowman’s dominant run as Universal Champion continues, as a costly mistake by The Miz prevented the Dirt Sheet Duo from dethroning The Monster Among Men at WWE Backlash.

Raw Women’s Champion Asuka and Nia Jax fought to a double count-out

Asuka turned in a gritty performance against Nia Jax at WWE Backlash, but The Irresistible Force may have a claim to another opportunity at the Raw Women’s Championship following a double count-out.

Other Results-

Sheamus def. Jeff Hardy

Raw Tag Team Champions The Street Profits and The Viking Raiders fought before their match could take place

Women’s Tag Team Champions Bayley & Sasha Banks def. Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross and The IIconics

United States Champion Apollo Crews def. Andrade (Kickoff Match)

