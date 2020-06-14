WWE Backlash 2020 Live Streaming, Date and Time in India: When and where to watch?

WWE Backlash 2020 Live Streaming, Date and Time: The much-awaited contest between Edge and Randy Orton is expected to be the main event of the show. (Source: WWE) WWE Backlash 2020 Live Streaming, Date and Time: The much-awaited contest between Edge and Randy Orton is expected to be the main event of the show. (Source: WWE)

WWE Backlash 2020 Live Streaming, Date and Time: WWE is one of the most popular events that has remained firm during the Covid-19 pandemic. After action-packed WrestleMania and Money In The Bank, the industry is all set to hold it’s next pay-per-view event ‘Backlash’ behind closed doors.

Two months after their encounter at the WrestleMania 36, Edge and Randy Orton will once again lock horns. On the other hand, Bobby Lashley will challenge Drew McIntyre for the WWE title. McIntyre has previously defended his title against Big Show and Seth Rollins.

MATCH CARD/MATCHES

Edge vs Randy Orton

Drew McIntyre vs Bobby Lashley

Braun Strowman vs The Miz and John Morrison

Asuka vs Nia Jax

Apollo Crews vs Andrade

Sasha Banks and Bayley vs Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross vs The IIconics

Jeff Hardy vs Sheamus

When will WWE Backlash 2020 take place?

WWE Backlash 2020 will take place on Monday, June 15, 2020.

Where is WWE Backlash 2020 taking place?

WWE Backlash 2020 is taking place at the WWE Performance Center, Orland, Florida, US.

What time does the WWE Backlash 2020 begin?

WWE Backlash 2020 will begin at 04:30 AM IST on the broadcasting channels mentioned below.

Which TV channel will telecast WWE Backlash 2020 Live?

WWE Backlash 2020 will broadcast live on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 1HD in English and Ten 3, Ten 3HD in Hindi.

How do I live stream WWE Backlash 2020 Live?

WWE Backlash 2020 will be live-streamed on the WWE Network, Jio TV and Airtel TV.

