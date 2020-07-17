WWE RAW Women’s Champion Asuka ready for Kairi Sane, Shayna Baszler after Extreme Rules

Asuka will be challenged for her title by Sasha Banks at Extreme Rules. Asuka will be challenged for her title by Sasha Banks at Extreme Rules.

Asuka, the fierce Japanese Superstar, did her first live interview outside Japan on Wednesday night ahead of The Horror Show at Extreme Rules. The Empress of Tomorrow will be challenged for her title by Sasha Banks at the next pay-per-view on Monday.

But what was interesting to note that not only is she confident of defending her title against Banks but also teased a possible feud against her Kabuki Warriors teammate, Kairi Sane.

“After I beat Sasha I will be looking for Kairi Sane. It will be a special battle because this would be the first time Asuka and Kairi face each other in WWE, Japan, or anywhere. I will not hesitate and yet it will be very special,” she told the indianexpress.com in the global press conference.

While there have been reports from multiple sources on Sane possibly leaving WWE to go back to Japan, it was also reported last week how WWE was expected to make another offer to get Sane to stay.

Ever since Asuka became the Champion she has seemed almost invincible. When asked if there is anyone from the current roster who could be a threat to her, she confidently said, “Nobody”.

On Shayna Bazler calling out the champions over the past few weeks, Asuka said,” I know she is a tough wrestler. We are both similar on certain levels (like submissions). She is a tough competition and maybe at Summerslam, she could be a challenge.”

Asuka also mentioned that if Evolution 2 was to happen, she’d want to face NXT star, Rhea Ripley.

Meanwhile, on the use of the ‘green mist’, WWE issued a statement on her behalf and said that she will use it only when things improve.

Most recently, Asuka linked up with Kairi Sane to form one of WWE’s most dangerous duos, The Kabuki Warriors. The dangerous pair captured the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles from Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross at WWE Hell in a Cell 2019.

WWE Extreme Rules 2020 will be streaming on the WWE Network and on TV EXCLUSIVELY on Monday, July 20th, 2020 at 4:30 AM IST on SONY TEN 1 and SONY TEN 3 Channels.

