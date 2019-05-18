Former WWE superstar Ashley Massaro passes away at 39; Rikishi, Trish Stratus share emotional message

Toggle Menu
Ashley Massaro was part of the organisation between 2005 and 2008 and her demise comes just two months after the wrestler hinted that she could possibly return to the WWE arena.

Former WWE superstar Ashley Massaro passed away at the age of 39. (Twitter/THEREALRIKISHI)

Former WWE superstar Ashley Massaro passed away at the age of 39, the organization announced on Thursday. The superstar was part of the organisation between 2005 and 2008 and her demise comes just two months after the wrestler hinted that she could possibly return to the WWE arena.

“We are saddened to learn of the tragic death of former WWE Superstar Ashley Massaro,” WWE said in a statement. “WWE offers its condolences to Ashley’s family and friends.”

After the news of her death was announced, former and current WWE superstars took to various social media platforms to express condolences. Torrie Wilson in a tweet mentioned Massaro was one of the ‘sweetest people’ she has ever known

“I can’t even begin to explain how devastated I am to hear about @ashleymassaro11 – legit one of the sweetest people I’ve ever known. When we fall into a dark place it can seem like it will never change but if you are there PLEASE keep hope & reach out for help,” Torrie tweeted.

WWE hall of fame Rikishi also tweeted out a picture of him along with Massaro and said his condolences go out to Ashley’s entire family.

Here are some of the tweets: 

WWE is yet to provide any official details regarding the cause of her death.

