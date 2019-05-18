Former WWE superstar Ashley Massaro passes away at 39; Rikishi, Trish Stratus share emotional message

Former WWE superstar Ashley Massaro passed away at the age of 39, the organization announced on Thursday. The superstar was part of the organisation between 2005 and 2008 and her demise comes just two months after the wrestler hinted that she could possibly return to the WWE arena.

“We are saddened to learn of the tragic death of former WWE Superstar Ashley Massaro,” WWE said in a statement. “WWE offers its condolences to Ashley’s family and friends.”

After the news of her death was announced, former and current WWE superstars took to various social media platforms to express condolences. Torrie Wilson in a tweet mentioned Massaro was one of the ‘sweetest people’ she has ever known

“I can’t even begin to explain how devastated I am to hear about @ashleymassaro11 – legit one of the sweetest people I’ve ever known. When we fall into a dark place it can seem like it will never change but if you are there PLEASE keep hope & reach out for help,” Torrie tweeted.

I can’t even begin to explain how devastated I am to hear about @ashleymassaro11 – legit one of the sweetest people I’ve ever known. When we fall into a dark place it can seem like it will never change but if you are there PLEASE keep hope & reach out for help. — Torrie Wilson (@Torrie11) 17 May 2019

WWE hall of fame Rikishi also tweeted out a picture of him along with Massaro and said his condolences go out to Ashley’s entire family.

Absolutely sad to hear this today and still can’t believe it . You will be missed my friend @ashleymassaro11 rest easy ????. My prayers and condolences goes out to Ashley daughter and her entire family .. #toyoungtogososoon #ripashleymassaro #wwediva pic.twitter.com/x8DGrO1h3d — RIKISHI (@TheREALRIKISHI) 17 May 2019

Here are some of the tweets:

We are so saddened to hear the news of Ashley Massaro. She had such a tender heart and sweet soul. We will always remember her of that. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family. RIP Ashley ??B&N https://t.co/rc7ShWJuNa — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) 17 May 2019

Ashley Massaro ?? Thank you for the memories. — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) 17 May 2019

Too young to be gone, you will be missed sweet friend! RIP @ashleymassaro11 pic.twitter.com/E0f8k0jl5X — Vickie Guerrero (@VickieGuerrero) 17 May 2019

RIP Ashley Massaro — Zack Ryder (@ZackRyder) 17 May 2019

Darling @ashleymassaro11 my heart hurts so much with this news. I remember being off with an injury and watching this beautiful, charismatic, athletic girl crowned Diva Search winner…. https://t.co/V01FeTiqvM pic.twitter.com/3wHb7eQDr2 — Trish Stratus (@trishstratuscom) 17 May 2019

WWE is yet to provide any official details regarding the cause of her death.