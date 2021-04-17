CM Punk talks about potential match with Samoa Joe in near future

Updated: April 17, 2021 2:04:30 pm
CM Punk has been out of the wrestling realm for more than seven years but a potential return to the four-squared ring still remains a topic for discussion among pro-wrestling fans and several of them hope that one day he’ll lace up his wrestling boots again.
On Friday, the straightedge former WWE Champion conducted a Q&A session with fans via Twitter where he was asked about a possible match against released WWE Superstar Samoa Joe in the near future. “Anything is possible,” said Punk.
Earlier, on Thursday, Punk and Joe had a brief exchange on Twitter after the Samoan Submission Machine was released.
Punk and Joe go back a long way and have competed against each other in Ring of Honor (ROH).
Punk was also asked to pick the best promo in pro wrestling and he named AEW star Eddie Kingston.
Here are the highlights from the Q&A session:
In January 2014, CM Punk left WWE and then signed a deal with Ultimate Fighting Championship.
