WWE denies anonymous employee’s claims that they are being ‘forced to work’

WWE has responded to the anonymous employee’s complaint. (Source: Reuters/WWE) WWE has responded to the anonymous employee’s complaint. (Source: Reuters/WWE)

The World Wrestling Entertainment may have been allowed to function after being deemed an “essential business”, but was hit by allegations Tuesday from an anonymous employee who said he was being forced to work despite concerns about Covid-19.ding coronavirus.

The anonymous employee appealed for a shutdown of work at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. The employee said he had preferred anonymity since he needs his job to survive.

Spectrum Sports 360’s Jon Alba tweeted a video of the Orange County Board of County Commissioners meeting where the WWE employee (who went by the moniker “John”) submitted his concerns.

The employee’s statement reportedly said:

“My employer, World Wrestling Entertainment, aka WWE, is forcing me to work the TV tapings for its weekly shows despite home orders for coronavirus. I am unable to speak out as I need this job and I know I will be fired if I approach my higher-ups.

“Despite sanitary precautions, we cannot maintain social distancing and have to touch other people. I request the government to shut down these tapings and enforce the stay-at-home order so my colleagues and I may follow social distancing rules without fear or repercussions of losing our jobs.”

The reporter also pointed out that that there was no way to verify the employee was genuine, but many others had privately expressed concerns over the organisation’s functioning during stay-at-home orders.

At Tuesday’s Orange County Board of County Commissioners meeting, a #WWE employee named “John” submitted public comment they’re being “forced to work” TV tapings despite stay at home orders. Says he’s unable to speak out and feels he will be fired if he approaches his higher-ups. pic.twitter.com/UJTvX1RGc7 — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) April 21, 2020

While there isn’t really way to verify this is 100% absolutely a #WWE employee given the nature of the complaint, it should be noted there have been several within the company who have expressed concern, many privately, over the tapings continuing. — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) April 21, 2020

WWE responded with a statement to Pwinsider.com in which it said the accusations weren’t true.

“Employees know they can confidentially go to [HR], not the public. Notwithstanding the appropriate protocol, no one would be fired if they were uncomfortable with their surroundings. We’ve made accommodations for individuals upon request,” the statement said.

Spectrum News 13’s Stephanie Coueignoux also followed up with the WWE about social distancing concerns during shows to which the company said that social distancing is practiced outside of its performances.

The company told her that it recently adjusted its production schedule as well.

I followed up with @WWE about social distancing concerns during shows.@WWE told me that that social distancing is practiced outside of its performances. The company says it recently adjusted its production schedule as well. — Stephanie Coueignoux (@StephanieCNews) April 21, 2020

I just spoke w/owners of 2 businesses near one of @WWE Orlando filming facilities. One owner is very concerned- says he’s seen employees not practice social distancing. Other owner telling me everyone’s trying to make a living. He’s ok w/shows- as long as they don’t go near him. pic.twitter.com/ZsfDA2ddcn — Stephanie Coueignoux (@StephanieCNews) April 21, 2020

While a stay-at-home order is in effect in Florida at least April 30, Governor Ron DeSantis deemed WWE an essential business because he believes Americans are “starved for content.” However, soon after the company furloughed a significant portion of its workforce and released several superstars, including former World Champion Kurt Angle.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd