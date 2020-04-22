Follow Us:
Wednesday, April 22, 2020
COVID19

WWE denies anonymous employee’s claims that they are being ‘forced to work’

An anonymous man who claimed to be a WWE employee said that many were being forced to come in to work despite stay-at-home orders that are in force in the state of Florida.

By: Sports Desk | Published: April 22, 2020 1:51:33 pm
wwe, wwe taping, anonymous wwe, wwe wrestlers, florida, wwe performance center, wwe florida, wwe news, sports news WWE has responded to the anonymous employee’s complaint. (Source: Reuters/WWE)

The World Wrestling Entertainment may have been allowed to function after being deemed an “essential business”, but was hit by allegations Tuesday from an anonymous employee who said he was being forced to work despite concerns about Covid-19.ding coronavirus.

The anonymous employee appealed for a shutdown of work at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. The employee said he had preferred anonymity since he needs his job to survive.

Spectrum Sports 360’s Jon Alba tweeted a video of the Orange County Board of County Commissioners meeting where the WWE employee (who went by the moniker “John”) submitted his concerns.

The employee’s statement reportedly said:

“My employer, World Wrestling Entertainment, aka WWE, is forcing me to work the TV tapings for its weekly shows despite home orders for coronavirus. I am unable to speak out as I need this job and I know I will be fired if I approach my higher-ups.

“Despite sanitary precautions, we cannot maintain social distancing and have to touch other people. I request the government to shut down these tapings and enforce the stay-at-home order so my colleagues and I may follow social distancing rules without fear or repercussions of losing our jobs.”

The reporter also pointed out that that there was no way to verify the employee was genuine, but many others had privately expressed concerns over the organisation’s functioning during stay-at-home orders.

WWE responded with a statement to Pwinsider.com in which it said the accusations weren’t true.

“Employees know they can confidentially go to [HR], not the public. Notwithstanding the appropriate protocol, no one would be fired if they were uncomfortable with their surroundings. We’ve made accommodations for individuals upon request,” the statement said.

Spectrum News 13’s Stephanie Coueignoux also followed up with the WWE about social distancing concerns during shows to which the company said that social distancing is practiced outside of its performances.

The company told her that it recently adjusted its production schedule as well.

While a stay-at-home order is in effect in Florida at least April 30, Governor Ron DeSantis deemed WWE an essential business because he believes Americans are “starved for content.” However, soon after the company furloughed a significant portion of its workforce and released several superstars, including former World Champion Kurt Angle.

