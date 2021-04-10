Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner revealed on SmackDown

On a special WrestleMania Edition of SmackDown, Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Daniel Bryan and Edge shared their final thoughts heading into The Showcase of the Immortals.

The annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal also took center stage as a multitude of blue brand Superstars step into the squared circle to collide for the honor of claiming this year’s coveted trophy.

The annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal was introduced at WrestleMania 30 in honor of late WWE Hall of Famer Andre the Giant.

This year’s action-packed Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal came down to Ricochet, Jey Uso, King Corbin and Shinsuke Nakamura. “Main Event” Uso endured the Kinshasa and reversed The Artist’s attempt to throw him over the top rope to emerge victorious.

Elsewhere, Daniel Bryan declared a defiant “Yes!” to his WrestleMania dreams. Never allowing himself to pay any mind to all the times he heard “No!” throughout his entire career, Daniel Bryan declares that “Yes!” he will walk out of The Showcase of the Immortals with the Universal Championship.

Roman Reigns set to crush dreams at WrestleMania Universal Champion Roman Reigns closed out the special WrestleMania edition of SmackDown by insisting that he will crush the dreams of Edge and Daniel Bryan and use their defeat as a launching point for the next great year as The Head of the Table.