Tuesday, March 23, 2021
Andrade granted WWE release, Charlotte Flair reveals reason behind her absence

Charlotte Flair revealed to her fans that a positive test for coronavirus has been behind her absence from WWE.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: March 23, 2021 2:15:20 pm
Andrade and Charlotte Flair began began dating in 2019 and became engaged the following year. (Source: WWE)

WWE has granted Andrade his release after the former NXT and the United States champion teased “good news” on social media.

“WWE has come to terms on the release of Andrade. We wish him all the best in all of his future endeavors,” the company wrote on Monday night.

Meanwhile, there has been a lot of speculation surrounding Andrade’s fiance Charlotte Flair’s absence from live television. Rumour mills gathered steam as Flair mysteriously vanished from WrestleMania advertising a few days ago.

However, quashing all theories, Flair took to social media and tweeted: “I know everyone has been wondering where I have been.

“I tested positive for COVID and have been home resting.

“Thank you everyone for your love.”

Earlier, Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer had raised doubts around Charlotte’s WrestleMania plans and suggested that there is “definitely a story” there.

“As far as Charlotte and WrestleMania, I’ve been asking that all week and everyone’s avoiding me on that one,” Meltzer said. “There’s definitely a story that’s not the movie because if it was the movie it wouldn’t be hidden.”

“It’s definitely something that’s behind hidden as far as whatever the deal is with Charlotte,” he had said.

Several websites had also speculated that the release of Flair’s fiance, Andrade, was related to her absence.

