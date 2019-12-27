Andrade defeats Rey Mysterio to win United States Championship at Madison Square Garden

Andrade is the new US Champion. (Source: Twitter/WWE) Andrade is the new US Champion. (Source: Twitter/WWE)

Andrade defeated Rey Mysterio at a Madison Square Garden live event on Friday to win United States Championship. Elsewhere on the show, R-Truth became a 26-time 24/7 Champion after trading wins with the feckless Singh Brothers.

While there is still one more episode on Raw before the year ends but it does seem likely that Andrade will be the US champion in 2020. With Andrade as the champ WWE will hope that the United States Championship once again bceomes meaningful.

The crowd at MSG was clearly not prepared for the result and were shocked when they witnessed a title change-

Earlier, speaking about his move to WWE, Andrade said, “Sometimes It’s hard when you come from Mexico, because it’s a different style, but I had the advantage of my tours to Japan, and with that experience I was able to understand what WWE want from me.”

“But the Performance Center has a lot of coaches, and some of them like one thing and others like another. Sometimes you run into Triple H or you run into William Regal, and it’s difficult to follow their directions because sometimes they contradict each other,” he told wrestling inc.

“With the time I understood the style, now they like what I do and they have booked me with great rivals. I feel that I have had great matches with Rey Mysterio, AJ Styles, Daniel Bryan, Seth Rollins… Now I have the style I want.”

