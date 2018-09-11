Alexa Bliss says she can beat Ronda Rousey ‘at her own game’ in Hell in a Cell

Alexa Bliss is determined to regain her title in Hell in a Cell against ‘Rowdy’ Ronda Rousey. Alexa Bliss is determined to regain her title in Hell in a Cell against ‘Rowdy’ Ronda Rousey.

Former WWE Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss is determined to regain her title in Hell in a Cell against ‘Rowdy’ Ronda Rousey. Little Miss Bliss has already taken her game one step up after taking everyone by surprise on last week’s episode of RAW when she used Rousey’s signature Armbar finisher and made the UFC legend’s best friend Natalya tap out. However, Bliss’ move did not go down well with Rousey as she slammed her opponent on Instagram and criticized her methods. The ‘Goddess’, though, remains unperturbed and speaking to The Indian Express insisted that her armbar is actually better than ‘Rowdy’ and may well spell doom for the former UFC champ.

“I think my armbar is better than Ronda Rousey. Obviously, because it’s not in my normal repertoire. It’s always something that I keep with me in my bag and in case I need it at Hell in a Cell I can use it on Ronda and make her tap,” Bliss said.

Bliss is a five-time women’s champion and has the experience of competing at Hell in a Cell. But will the experience be useful against a ruthless Rousey come this Monday? ” My preparations for Hell in a Cell is slightly different. I am preparing differently for Ronda. At Summerslam, I wasn’t used to her style but at come next week, I will be better prepared.”

Ronda Rousey has been dominating WWE ever since she made her move from UFC last January at the Royal Rumble. Last month she became the first-ever female athlete to win a UFC and WWE title after beating Bliss for the RAW Women’s Championship. So how will the Bliss stop her momentum?

“Well, the best way to deal with it is to beat her at her own game, adapt to her style, exploit her weakness and complete my goal of becoming a six-time champion,” Bliss remarked.

At next month’s historic Evolution pay-per-view, Alexa Bliss will be facing Hall of Famer Trish Stratus in a dream match. Interestingly, Bliss revealed that just like the WWE Universe she too found out about her fight on Twitter.

“I found out like everyone else did on Twitter, which is pretty cool. The tweet notifications and my phone kept going off. I said, ‘what’s going on?’So I checked my phone and I saw the WWE tweet. I was really excited and surprised because I love Trish,” she concluded.

