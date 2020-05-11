Former WWE Champion Alberto Del Rio charged with sexual assault: Reports

Alberto Del Rio has been reportedly arrested in Texas. (Source: Twitter/wwe) Alberto Del Rio has been reportedly arrested in Texas. (Source: Twitter/wwe)

Former WWE Champion Alberto Del Rio has been reportedly arrested in Texas on charges of alleged sexual assault.

According to News4SA, Del Rio is facing a second-degree felony and was released from prison around on Sunday after he posted a $50,000 bond, as per records.

The outlet also stated that the unidentified woman claimed Del Rio (real name Jose A. Rodriguez Chucuan) injured and sexually assaulted her. She also claimed to have photographic evidence of her injuries, according to KABB Fox 29.

The report goes on to state that Del Rio reportedly forced her to wear a dress and dance for him. When she refused, in a fit of rage, he told her not to cry and threatened to drop her son off in the middle of a road.

Del Rio, a San Antonio resident, hasn’t wrestled in WWE since 2017.

In 2016 he was suspended by the WWE for violation of the company’s wellness policy. Soon after his suspension Chucuan opted out of his WWE contract and returned to the independent wrestling circuit.

