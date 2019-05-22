AJ Styles reveals he won’t sign another contract with WWE

AJ Styles has revealed in a latest interview that his new contract with WWE is going to be his last. Adding that he was in the best place he could be in his career, Styles said that he had no intention of signing another contract with WWE.

Speaking to Newsweek.com, Styles said, “I can tell you that this contract that I’ve signed is my last. This is the perfect place for me to be. It’s family-oriented, I have no problem taking my family to the shows. It’s a PG product, which I enjoy. I’m in the best place I can be for my career.”

The 41-year old has seen a brilliant growth in his career after debuting at the Royal Rumble. Fighting for another shot at the RAW’s top title, Styles said that he wanted to be a household name. “Being the Universal Champion, obviously. There’s a lot of things I want to do and they don’t involve having every belt I can. That’s not what it is.”

“I want to be a household name. I want them to know that when they hear my name they think WWE or when they hear WWE they think AJ Styles. I want to be entertaining and take it to the next level. I want to make people watching from home laugh out loud. There’s a lot of things I want to do and they don’t always revolve around championships. Just to go out there and entertain,” he said.

Throwing light on the WWE contract, he said, “The fact that I have never been on RAW since the brand split it’s definitely fresh, and different, for me. It’s something I look forward to when I got pushed to RAW. I needed that. Everyone did. They wanted to see what it would be like if AJ Styles was on RAW and now we got it. You got one great match under your belt now let’s see what comes next.”

When asked if he was surprised to cross paths with Seth so soon after coming to RAW, the Phenomenal One responded, “I think everyone was a little surprised that it came so soon, but it may have been the right decision. At first I thought it was way too soon but, at the same time, now that it’s over it was the right decision.”