After Becky slams Charlotte, Ric Flair lashes out at the Man for calling him ‘sad’

Ric Flair, the WWE Hall of Famer, took to Twitter on Thursday and said that he is “disappointed” with RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, who will face his daughter, SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, at WWE Survivor Series on Sunday.

Flair’s response comes from the backdrop of The Man’s RAW promo about Charlotte and her views on the Nature Boy when she spoke with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour. Lynch addressed Flair’s response as “really sad” and revealed that she almost fired back at him but deleted the tweet on second thoughts.

“Look, I saw that tweet. The one you’re referring too, the one I’m referring to,” Lynch was quoted as saying. “I wrote out a response that would’ve been quite biting, and I deleted it and I let it go because I think it’s really sad. This was a legend at one point. This legend, a 16 World Champion Ric Flair, is now jealous of me.

That’s cool, it’s cool for me. And he’s now trying to use me to get clout, to promote whatever he has going on next because he’s dug himself into a bit of a hole with other things. So I kind of just was like ‘ah, let me let him out of it because it’s kind of sad, you know? It’s kind of sad.”

Becky Lynch cutting up Ric Flair in real life is crazy. That just tells you how far he’s fallen from grace when a world champion is airing out his dirty laundry. pic.twitter.com/WvN21W1fTw — Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) November 17, 2021

The quote that seems to have started it all from Ric Flair:

“I Think I’m Going To Have To Make The Trip Personally To See You Beat The Piss Out Of @MsCharlotteWWE! I Don’t Think So Sister, The Man, Big Time Becks, Or Whatever You Call Yourself. There’s Not Enough Choreography In The Business To Save You @BeckyLynchWWE.”

However, Lynch’s words also hint at Flair getting heat over the recent Dark Side of the Ring episode on WWE’s infamous “Plane Ride from Hell” in 2002.

Responding to Lynch’s comments on The MMA Hour, the 16-time WWE champion reminded how he sold the trademark for “The Man” to WWE, and said it made him nothing but allowed Lynch to make millions of dollars. He also took a shot at Lynch’s husband, Seth Rollins.

“So Disappointed! I Did This Out Of Respect For You @BeckyLynchWWE! It Made You Millions & Made Me Nothing. After 40 Years Of Being The Man… The Company Doesn’t Own It, And Neither Do You! I’ll Always Be The Man! Ask Your Husband,” he wrote.

So Disappointed! I Did This Out Of Respect For You @BeckyLynchWWE! It Made You Millions & Made Me Nothing. After 40 Years Of Being The Man… The Company Doesn’t Own It, And Neither Do You! I’ll Always Be The Man! Ask Your Husband. pic.twitter.com/VjeyyMElG3 — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) November 17, 2021

So far Lynch is yet to respond to this tweet.

Becky Lynch on AEW

Speaking on The MMA Hour, Lynch also stated that she watches “everything”, including AEW.

“I watch everything. The competition is great. It’s great for the creative because I think it drives everybody. I think Vince McMahon works incredibly well when he’s pushed by competition. I think for the stars it gives options. If you don’t like vanilla, you can go with chocolate. If you don’t like strawberries, you can go with butterscotch. There are options for fans, for wrestlers, and yeah it’s great.” (H/T Wrestlingnews.co)

Becky Lynch will battle Charlotte Flair in Survivor Series this Sunday.

