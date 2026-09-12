Wushu athlete axed at the eleventh hour, cries foul, but the Association says she is not fit

SAI doctor's report says Divyanshi Choudhary should refrain from competition till full recovery; athlete says doctor at private hospital said she can compete with taping for ACL injury

Written by: Nitin Sharma
4 min readUpdated: Sep 12, 2026 08:43 PM IST
DivyanshiWushu athlete Divyanshi Choudhary. (Special arrangement)
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In an Instagram video, Divyanshi Choudhary alleged she was dropped from the Asian Games wushu squad at the last moment without being given a fair hearing by the association. The video showed her standing on the roof of a building at the National Institute of Sports (NIS) in Patiala. In the video, Divyanshi claims that she was replaced by two-time Asian Games medallist Roshibina Devi Naorem, who finished fourth in the final trials.

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Divyanshi suffered a knee injury but claims doctors at a private hospital said she was fit enough to compete. However, the Wushu Association of India said the Sports Authority of India doctors advised rest.

“I am forced to say this. I am being mentally harassed from June to September. I defeated her (Naorem) in trials. Then why is there a problem? I never got an opportunity to put my point of view across to the association. Doctors have declared me fit enough to play and yet the association did not inform me before I was dropped. I wanted to wear the India jersey and win gold for India,” Divyanshi said in the video posted on social media on Friday.

Divyanshi’s father Sunil Kumar Sunda, a retired Indian Army Naik, said an MRI was done at a private hospital in Patiala prior to the MRI done on the recommendation of SAI.

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Divyanshi Divyanshi Choudhary (first from left) with other judo players during the official send-off ceremony in Delhi earlier this week. (Special arrangement)

As per the documents assessed by The Indian Express, Divyanshi’s MRI scan of left knee done at the private diagnostic centre in Patiala based on SAI recommendation on August 23, a day after the official list of athletes for the Asian Games was sanctioned by the Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs, states that she suffers from a Grade 1 signal posterior horn medial meniscus and a partial to high-grade ACL tear. The medical report prepared Dr Jahanvi Dande, High Performance Director, Sports Medicine, SAI, posted at NIS Patiala, dated August 27, states that the MRI report reveals a partial to high-grade ACL tear. The athlete is advised rehab, regular follow up and is to refrain from competitive/full training till her recovery, the SAI medical report said.

When contacted, Wushu Association of India president Jitender Singh Bajwa dismissed Divyanshi’s allegations of biased selection. “She is injured. She skipped national camp for the last 15 days. She told us about her injury, and the SAI doctors diagnosed it and concluded she needed rest,” Bajwa said.

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However, Devyanshi’s father Sunda told The Indian Express: “The doctor (at the private hospital) said that it’s an ACL (Anterior Cruciate Ligament) tear in her knee. But the doctor said she can practice and compete if she wears taping,” Sunda said. WAI has named Naorem, who had lost in the final trials in the semis to Choudhary, as replacement with the second placed Himani of Chandigarh stated injured by WAI and not eligble to go as reserve in place.

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Nitin Sharma
Nitin Sharma
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Nitin Sharma is an Assistant Editor with the sports team of The Indian Express. Based out of Chandigarh, Nitin works with the print sports desk while also breaking news stories for the online sports team. A Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award recipient for the year 2017 for his story ‘Harmans of Moga’, Nitin has also been a three-time recipient of the UNFPA-supported Laadli Media Awards for Gender Sensitivity for the years 2022, 2023 and 2024 respectively. His latest Laadli Award, in November 2025, came for an article on Deepthi Jeevanji, who won India’s first gold medal at the World Athletics Para Championship and was taunted for her unusual features as a child. Nitin mainly covers Olympics sports disciplines with his main interests in shooting, boxing, wrestling, athletics and much more. The last 17 years with The Indian Express has seen him unearthing stories across India from as far as Andaman and Nicobar to the North East. Nitin also covers cricket apart from women’s cricket with a keen interest. Nitin has covered events like the 2010 Commonwealth Games, the 2011 ODI World Cup, 2016 T20 World Cup and the 2017 AIBA World Youth Boxing Championships. An alumnus of School of Communication Studies, Panjab University, from where he completed his Masters in Mass Communications degree, Nitin has been an avid quizzer too. A Guru Nanak Dev University Colour holder, Nitin’s interest in quizzing began in the town of Talwara Township, a small town near the Punjab-Himachal Pradesh border. When not reporting, Nitin's interests lie in discovering new treks in the mountains or spending time near the river Beas at his hometown. ... Read More

 

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