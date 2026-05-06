Wrestling: WFI shuts door on Vinesh Phogat’s Asian Games hopes

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) effectively ended Vinesh Phogat’s bid to compete at the Asian Games, stating that the eligible events for selection didn’t include next week’s National Open Ranking tournament.

The governing body announced that it will conduct the Asian Games trials for women on May 30 in New Delhi and a day later in Lucknow for men’s freestyle and Greco-Roman.

It was earlier expected that the ranking tournament in Gonda from May 10-12 would open the door for Vinesh, who is set to return to the mat after 20 months, to be in contention for the Asian Games trials. However, in a circular issued on Wednesday, the WFI laid down the eligibility criteria.