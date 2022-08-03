World U20 Athletics Championships: Indian mixed 4×400 relay team sets Asian record by winning silver

The Indian mixed 4×400 relay team set an Asian record by winning a silver medal here at World U20 Athletics Championships. The mixed relay team of Barath Sridhar, Priya Mohan, Kapil, and Rupal Chaudhary upgraded the Asian U20 record with a time of 3 minutes and 17.76 seconds.

India concluded second behind the USA as they won the gold medal with a championships record time of 3 minutes and 17.69 seconds. Team India had won a bronze in the mixed 4x400m relay in the last edition in Nairobi, Kenya in 2021, where the event was introduced for the first time. Rupal is the only new member of the quartet that had won bronze last year while Sridhar, Priya and Kapil were there in that team.

Congratulations #India 🇮🇳 SILVER MEDAL 🥈

at the World U20 Athletics Championships @WACali22 Indian 4x400m mixed relay team of Sridhar, Priya, Kapil & Rupal further improved the Asian U20 record with a time of 3:17.76 in that superb silver medal effort #IndianAthletics pic.twitter.com/qZADWbgMvK — Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) August 3, 2022

The Indian quartet of Barath Sridhar, Priya Mohan, Kapil and Rupal Chaudhary clocked 3 minutes and 19.62 seconds to win heat number 3 on Monday.

15-year-old Ashakiran Barla made it to the women 800m semifinals as one of the four fastest runners outside the four automatic qualifiers each from the five heats. She clocked 2:09.01s to finish sixth in heat number 1. Sanyam Sanjay finished 13th overall in shotput qualification round with a best effort of 18.36m and missed the final by just 0.01m. The other Indian shot putter, Sawan finished 15th with a best effort of 18.31m.