India vs New Zealand World Cup 2019 1st Semi-Final: Rain stops New Zealand at 211/5; what would be India’s DLS target?

India vs New Zealand (Ind vs NZ), World Cup 2019 Semi-Final: The first semifinal match of Cricket World Cup 2019 has been interrupted by rain at Manchester on Tuesday.

New Zealand were 211/5 in the 46th over with Ross Taylor unbeaten on 67 before rain stopped play. New Zealand were on their way to a fighting total when it started drizzling and covers were brought.

So, as a guide to how this might pan out, if New Zealand didn’t bat again in their innings, India’s 20-over score would be 148. And their DLS-adjusted target for 46 overs would be 237.

If it even means a 20-over chase for India. If even that isn’t possible, we will resume from this stage tomorrow – like we had during the 1999 tournament and so unlike what we saw in the 2002 Champions Trophy.

It isn’t raining heavily, but it’s enough to keep everyone in the shade. The ground-staff are pulling in more covers to cover the bowler’s run-up and the entire inner square, on both sides of the wicket.