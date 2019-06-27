Toggle Menu
MS Dhoni vs Sarfaraz Ahmed: Social media draws comparison between their stunnershttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/world-cup-2019-social-media-draws-comparisons-between-dhoni-and-sarfarazs-stunner-5803622/

MS Dhoni vs Sarfaraz Ahmed: Social media draws comparison between their stunners

Social media especially Indian fans grabbed the opportunity of boasting of a better catch from MS Dhoni than Pakistan's skipper-wicketkeeper Sarfaraz Ahmed's stunner against New Zealand on Wednesday.

Dhoni catch, Sarfaraz catch
MS Dhoni takes a catch during India vs West Indies match on Thursday and Sarfaraz sends Ross Taylor back to pavilion with his great effort on Wednesday. (Source: Twitter)

Chasing a target of 269, Windies had already lost five of their batsmen for just 107 in 26 overs against India on Thursday. Jasprit Bumrah was brought into the attack and the in-form Carlos Brathwaite was on strike. A delivery bowled from wider of the crease and Brathwaite had no option but to follow the ball with bat snicked through. And here Dhoni dives to his right and takes a one-handed stunning catch. Brathwaite goes for just 1 off 5 balls. Windies’ run chase dreams shattered and TV screens started replaying Dhoni’s exceptional catch in a loop.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Social media especially Indian fans grabbed the opportunity of boasting of a better catch from MS Dhoni than Pakistan’s skipper-wicketkeeper Sarfaraz Ahmed’s stunner against New Zealand on Wednesday. Polls are being posted on which catch was better than the other. Indian fans are hailing Dhoni’s catch as the best effort, while Pakistani fans are with their skipper’s stunner.

World Cup 2019
  • world cup 2019 stats, cricket world cup 2019 stats, world cup 2019 statistics
  • world cup 2019 teams, cricket world cup 2019 teams, world cup 2019 teams list
  • world cup 2019 points table, cricket world cup 2019 points table, world cup 2019 standings
  • world cup 2019 schedule, cricket world cup 2019 schedule, world cup 2019 time table
  • world cup 2019, cricket world cup 2019 audio, world cup 2019 news

Meanwhile, Shaheen Shah Afridi had bowled the last ball of ninth over to Ross Taylor and it was a blinder. Sarfraz Ahmed took a gigantic leap to his right, one-handed and this was a huge wicket for Pakistan. Pakistan’s captain didn’t let it get that far. It was an exceptional catch from Sarfaraz and it was voted the Play of the Day from the Pakistan vs New Zealand match by the ICC.

Have a look at some of social media reactions-

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 ICC World Cup 2019: Netizens celebrate Pakistan’s win against New Zealand with memes
2 World Cup 2019 India vs West Indies Highlights: India thrash West Indies by 125 runs
3 Safaraz Ahmed says he found his wife crying after Pakistan fan called him ‘fat pig’