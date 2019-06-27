MS Dhoni vs Sarfaraz Ahmed: Social media draws comparison between their stunners

Chasing a target of 269, Windies had already lost five of their batsmen for just 107 in 26 overs against India on Thursday. Jasprit Bumrah was brought into the attack and the in-form Carlos Brathwaite was on strike. A delivery bowled from wider of the crease and Brathwaite had no option but to follow the ball with bat snicked through. And here Dhoni dives to his right and takes a one-handed stunning catch. Brathwaite goes for just 1 off 5 balls. Windies’ run chase dreams shattered and TV screens started replaying Dhoni’s exceptional catch in a loop.

#CWC19: WI v IND – Dhoni takes an exceptional diving catch@msdhoni pic.twitter.com/GngR0V9bYH — Ashutosh Manglam (@ashumanglam) 27 June 2019

Social media especially Indian fans grabbed the opportunity of boasting of a better catch from MS Dhoni than Pakistan’s skipper-wicketkeeper Sarfaraz Ahmed’s stunner against New Zealand on Wednesday. Polls are being posted on which catch was better than the other. Indian fans are hailing Dhoni’s catch as the best effort, while Pakistani fans are with their skipper’s stunner.

Meanwhile, Shaheen Shah Afridi had bowled the last ball of ninth over to Ross Taylor and it was a blinder. Sarfraz Ahmed took a gigantic leap to his right, one-handed and this was a huge wicket for Pakistan. Pakistan’s captain didn’t let it get that far. It was an exceptional catch from Sarfaraz and it was voted the Play of the Day from the Pakistan vs New Zealand match by the ICC.

#SarfarazAhmed‘s excellent diving catch to get rid of Ross Taylor has been voted the @Nissan Play of the Day from yesterday’s #NZvPAK #CWC19 match! pic.twitter.com/e6nwIKyCPe — ICC (@ICC) 27 June 2019

Have a look at some of social media reactions-

I like catch of Sarfaraz but dude don’t ever compare with Legend MS Dhoni 🔥 His Fitness, Body Language and Presence of Mind defines everything 🙏🙏 Love u MSD 💕#INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/zgozwTLPpS — #WeHaveWeWill (@RomanticSRKian_) 27 June 2019

Dhoni’s almost took a flying catch and Sarfaraz taking knew support..But still both catch are good. — ಶ್ರೀಧರ್ ಏ. ಕೆ 🇮🇳 (@Shridhar_AK27) 27 June 2019