World Cup 2019: Will tell all after World Cup, tweets Afghanistan coach Phil Simmons

All is not well in Afghanistan team camp that seems to be in disarray on and off the field at the World Cup. Coach Phil Simmons in an outburst on Twitter on Wednesday seems to have highlighted the troubles within the team.

Advertising

Afghanistan suffered their fifth defeat in as many matches after losing to hosts England on Tuesday, seeming completely defenceless against home captain Eoin Morgan’s astonishing six-hitting spree at Old Trafford. In a tweet, Simmons said that he would tell the Afghan people about the role the team’s former chief selector had played in its preparations and the change in captaincy.

“I am in the middle of a World Cup and trying to get our team to perform to the level we expect but at the end of the World Cup I will tell the Afghanistan people about the part that Mr Dawlat Ahmadzai had to play in our preparation and his part in the dismissal of #AsgharAfghan,” Simmons tweeted.

I am in the middle of a World Cup and trying to get our team to perform to the level we expect but at the end of the World Cup I will tell the Afghanistan people about the part that Mr Dawlat Ahmadzai had to play in our preparation and his part in the dismissal of #AsgharAfghan https://t.co/TLhIbzqTU4 — Phil Simmons (@Coachsim13) 19 June 2019

Naib replaced Asghar Afghan as captain ahead of the World Cup in a last-minute change in leadership that was criticised by senior players, including Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi. Former chief selector Dawlat Ahmadzai had blamed the coaching staff for the debacle which irked Simmons.

“Me asking to renew my contract with ACB is absolutely untrue #FakeNews,” Simmons said in another tweet last week.

Advertising

On the eve of the England match, some members of the Afghanistan team were also involved in an altercation at a restaurant in Manchester, the BBC reported on Tuesday.

The report said the players involved were unhappy at being filmed and confronted a member of the public. Greater Manchester Police officers attended the incident but no arrests were made.

Naib declined to elaborate on the incident after the loss against England and threatened to walk out of the news conference when pressed further about what happened.

The Afghan team also found themselves in an embarrassing situation earlier in the tournament when stumper-batsman Mohammad Shehzad threatened to quit cricket after being ruled out of the World Cup with a knee injury.