Tiger Woods may return to India in 2020

“I will be back,” said Tiger Woods, triggering speculations of the golf legend’s return to India for a full-fledged tournament sometime in 2020 or 2021. The 14-time Major winner had been to India in 2014, but that trip lasted just 36 hours. Now that Woods has renewed his relationship with Hero MotoCorp, there is a lot of talk about his coming to India for an entire tournament. The visit will happen, depending on the schedule of the legend.

Advertising

During his visit to the national capital four years ago, Woods had played a round with Hero’s chairman, Pawan Munjal. It had attracted a turnout never seen before at the Delhi Golf Club. Woods was Hero’s Global Corporate Partner, and Hero had become the title sponsor of the USD 3.5 million World Challenge.

Munjal, who seems to have struck up a good relationship with Woods, said, “I have been asked when is Tiger coming to India many times in India and elsewhere. All I can say is that he is coming back for sure, but when is the question.” While scheduling it in 2019 may seem tough, but it could happen in the following years.