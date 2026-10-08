Why Indian shooting owes a debt of thanks to Nana Patekar

Actor Nana Patekar, who passed away on Thursday at the age of 75, may have been known for his vast repertoire of roles — ranging from intense to comic. A lesser-known side of him, however, was the long-standing love for the sport of shooting.

Former India shooter Anjali Bhagwat remembers the instant hit of stardom that came with Nana Patekar in the ’90s. After having won droves of accolades at the Nationals, Bhagwat was about to be presented her medals by Patekar, who had been called by the Maharashtra rifle body as a chief guest. But the sense of stardom that came with Patekar in that era was instantly brushed aside when he made a joke after repeatedly seeing her atop the podium.

“He laughed and said, ‘Shall I send a truck for you to carry all these medals back home?’,” recalls Bhagat.

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But those National Games set an actor inundated with work, onto the path of shooting. That path would often cross the likes of Bhagwat, current India rifle coaches Deepali Deshpande and Suma Shirur. Days after that National Games meeting, their association head casually spoke about how Bhagwat, Shirur and Deshpande were sharing one kit and one rifle because there was simply no money in Indian shooting. Patekar would immediately come to their rescue.

“He is the first sponsor of my career,” said Bhagwat. “That made a lot of difference, you know? Because I couldn’t improve because of the sharing of rifles and kits, and I used to get very little time for my practice. He gave me my personal weapon and an imported kit. We didn’t know how it fits, how it feels, how it helps to improve the performance back in the day. The moment we received our kit from Korea, and the imported weapon he sponsored, I immediately started shooting in 85s… like in those days, shooting 385 out of 400 was a big deal.”

Patekar didn’t stop there. He took that interest in shooting to the next level. Initially trying his hand at rifle shooting with Bhagwat and the other former Indian internationals, Patekar soon transitioned to the Big Bore, winning a silver and a bronze national medal in the 2000s.

“To new shooters, he would be like, “Hey, what are you practicing with? Take this. Take my ammunition and shoot,” like on the spot. “You don’t have a glove? Here, take mine. I’ll get a new one.” He was a very kind-hearted, very jovial person actually. I mean, whenever he used to be on the range, it was total fun,” said Bhagwat.

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While Patekar religiously brushed aside the movie star shtick that had engulfed his fellow peers, Bhagwat recalled an incident at a range where she got to witness his acting chops.

The story goes that Patekar, who played the role of Rakesh Maria in Ram Gopal Varma’s Attack of 26/11, chronicling the Mumbai terrorist attacks, was annoyed when Bhagwat, along with a group of shooters, asked him how many takes the long piece of dialogue needed and whether they had to stitch multiple takes of his together.

“He was furious. “No! I deliver dialogues just like that!”, said Bhagat. “He got up — he was in prone position — he just stood up and he delivered the whole dialogue. It was such a change of character. And he was a pr — like not a single mistake here or there. I think it was a one-and-a-half-minute long scene of his, and the whole dialogue he delivered right there.”