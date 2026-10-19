Why compound archery is likely headed indoors at 2032 Brisbane Games

Compound Archery could be headed indoors at the 2032 Brisbane Olympics, as the sport tries to offer an interesting buffet of formats to the International Olympic Committee, according to World Archery roadmaps. India’s Archery Premier League (APL) might’ve played its part by fielding relay teams of Recurve and Compound archers, and elevating the excitement quotient of the newly introduced Compound bow.

Juan Carlos Holgado, Executive Director, World Archery, who is in Hyderabad to witness the APL, revealed that it was time for the sport to get ambitious, and expand the concept for wider audience, so Compound could well head into indoor arenas when Australia hosts the Olympics, offering the sport in a different packaging.

“Right now we are focussing on strengthening our sport on the Olympics stage and when we move from Los Angeles (where Mixed Team Compound debuts), to Brisbane, there’s some discussions on how to make it more interesting and engaging for spectators. Some concepts (from APL) could be transferred, but right now we are focussed on a strong product with APL, a different competition attracting different audiences. We will propose for Compound events to be held indoors,” Holgado told The Indian Express.

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Australia not being too hot about Archery on the Olympics program had done rounds of speculation. However, Holgado says there’s no threat whatsoever, with Fraser Coast’s Maryborough zeroed in on as the venue. However, the Compounds’ contours of the format are a fresh pitch.

“We are not worried,” Holgado laughed. “Archery is in a strong position. We don’t see why we won’t have a presence in Brisbane. We are ambitious. Which means we are looking forward to getting Compound in the Games. We have proposed an indoor Compound at Brisbane to make it different from outdoor Recurve. Trying to bring more Compound archers into the Games. At LA there will be only 12 men and 12 women. The community of Compounds are happy to be in the Games but they expect more,” he said.

Juan Carlos Holgado, Executive Director of World Archery (centre) with India’s Jyoti Surekha Vennam. (Photo: Archery Archery Premier League) Juan Carlos Holgado, Executive Director of World Archery (centre) with India’s Jyoti Surekha Vennam. (Photo: Archery Archery Premier League)

Compound presence is limited only to one day-competition in the mixed team format. “We are trying to find solutions and a formula, something that’s meaningful and different like what we have in outdoor archery for Recurve. Looking to make the Compound bow more relevant in the Games,” he added.

Indoor was an idea the IOC was looking for. “The idea that the IOC has given international federations is clear. They were OK to study, and open to a new discipline but they needed a different concept or bring something to the Games that is adding value to what’s currently present. Having Outdoor Compound is very similar to Outdoor Recurve. We want something that is different, brings new types of archers. Indoor is the option,” Holgado added.

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Also Compound is very popular indoors. “At the Indoor World Series and the Vegas Shoot – Compound is dominant among archers and countries. It’s a strong bow division for indoor archery,” he said, explaining the proposal.

At the APL, Holgado is impressed by the innovations that could one day weave into Olympic competitions. “It’s fresh. And great to see Recurve and Compound interact together leading to team tactics, of who shoots first and who goes last. Time limits are very interesting because they make it stressful for archers, with no room for mistakes or doubts. Substitutions are a great feature, and in all they have to shoot quick and well,” he noted.

Holgado also lauded India’s rise in archery. “If you look at the results at the Asian Games, India is on top in Recurve and Compound; you have a very good situation. The size of the country, the focus on this sport make it an important market, a top federation in competitions,” he noted.

The APL has stunned him. “I don’t think any other country is ready for this kind of crazy, excellent competition. India was brave enough to put it together even with the risk of failure. They did not even consider that it would not work,” he said.

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Holgado however admitted that all sports were facing challenging times in attracting sponsorships. “Sponsorship nowadays, since last year, is a challenging topic. With recession, inflation, twists of the market, it’s difficult to get traditional sponsorship for visibility. We are doing pretty OK. We are looking for a few more,” he said.