‘Who is she, I don’t know her’: MC Mary Kom on Nikhat Zareen

Indian women boxing has been severely hit by a controversy for last few days and now India’s the most decorated female boxer MC Mary Kom has come in the open and said, “Who is Nikhat Zareen,I don’t know her.”

“I am really shocked by all this. I have won eight World Championship medals, including six gold. Let the Boxing Federation of India decide whom they want. How can she cry like this? She cannot lobby to get a place in the Indian team. This is not done,” Mary Kom told Republic TV.

MC Mary’s consistent performances are the reason behind the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) going the extra mile to tweak the rules and make her the automatic choice for Tokyo Olympics 2020 without appearing in selection trials.

BFI made changes to their previous decision according to which players win gold and silver medals had direct entry to international events in order to accommodate the celebrated boxer who bagged a bronze medal at recently concluded World’s Women Boxing Championships 2019 in Russia.

The decision irked Asian Championships bronze medallist Nikhat Zareen who has not been able to prove her mettle because she is in the same weight category as Mary’s. This was not the first time, Zareen was deprived of a chance to qualify for an international event. The 23-year-old’s bout against Mary was cancelled before World Championships as the latter qualified without any contest.

The celebrated boxer had beaten Zareen in Indian Open earlier this year where the latter settled for a bronze medal.

While I have all the respect for Marykom , Fact is ,an athletes life is an offering of proof. Proof that we can be as good as yesterday. Better than yesterday. Better than tomorrows man /woman. In sport, yesterday NEVER counts. https://t.co/B0MBT3HFU0 — Abhinav Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) October 17, 2019

Abhinav Bindra, India’s only individual Olympic gold medallist, also backed Nikhat Zareen’s demand for a trial bout against celebrated boxer MC Mary Kom before India’s squad for next year’s Olympic Qualifiers is decided.

Reacting on Abhinav Bindra, Mary Kom said,” I know who is behind all this. They are from JSW and I would like to tell Abhinav Bindra that you don’t know anything about boxing and you please stay focused on you shooting. I have been doing boxing for over a decade now and for how long I will continue giving trials. Don’t my records and medals speak for me?”

