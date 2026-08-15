Who is Finlay Tarling, cyclist who died in Portugal: Younger brother of Paris Olympian

In a tragic incident, 19-year-old British cyclist Finlay Tarling, a member of cycling team NSN Development team, a team co-owned by former FC Barcelona player and World Cup winner Andres Ineista, lost his life while competing in the eight stage of the Volta a Portugal after a van hit him during the race. The incident, which happened during the 166.8km long eight stage of the peloton from Melgaco to Fafe on Friday evening, was reported by Portugal media and videos over social media showed the damaged cycle of Tarling on the road with the damaged vehicle too present on the road with police sealing the spot. Moments later, broadcast of the race showed commentators speaking about the accident with the race being neutralised with 23 kms left in the stage and the podium ceremony being cancelled. Tarling was the younger brother of British Olympian and world junior champion in time trial Josh Tarling.

“The organisers of the Volta a Portugal em Bicicleta, Jogos Santa Casa, deeply regret to announce the death of British cyclist Finlay Tarling, from the NSN Development Team, following a serious accident that occurred during the eighth stage of the race, between Melgaço and Fafe. At this time of profound sorrow, the organisers of the Volta a Portugal and the Portuguese Cycling Federation extend their deepest condolences to Finlay Tarling’s family, his teammates, the NSN Development Team, and all his friends and loved ones,” the organisers of Volta a Portugal Sais in a statement.

The ten stage race, which sees riders commuting in a multi stage road bicycling competition, had started on August 5 and the eight stage was seeing the riders competing in the 166.8km long eight stage. 19-year-old Tarling had joined the Israel-Premier Tech Academy prior to his signing with Iniesta’s NSN Development team for the year 2026. The British rider was placed third in U-23 time trial in British National Championships men’s time trial in June this year and was competing along with other brutish riders in the race in Portugal. According to Portugal news website Correio da Manhã, Tarling was hit by a non-race vehicle commuting on the course in the opposite direction of the peloton. During the live coverage of the race on TNT, commentator Jez Coz read the statement issued by the organisers informing about the death of Tarling. “Nothing in my life has prepared me for what to say next. All I can say is that we extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends. It’s the type of announcement I never wanted to make on air about any rider at all and I am so very very sorry.” Coz said on TNT.

Moments later, the NSN Development team too posted about the loss of Tarling in the road race. “We are heartbroken to announce the passing of Finlay Tarling at the Volta a Portugal today. Fin was a much-loved member of our team but most importantly, he was a son, a brother, and a friend to so many. He will be deeply missed. Our deepest condolences go out to Fin’s parents Michael and Dawn, his brother Josh, and everyone who was lucky enough to call Fin a friend. Rest in peace, Fin.” NSN Development Team posted on their official social media handles.

Cycling world governing body USI too gave the statement regarding the young cyclist’s death. We are deeply saddened by the tragic death of British rider Finlay Tarling, who passed away following a serious accident during today’s eighth stage of the Volta a Portugal.” UCI said in a statement issued on X.

Portugal PM Luís Montenegro also expressed his condolences to Tarling’s family. “The news of British cyclists Finlay Tarling leaves us deeply shaken,” Montenegro posted on X.

The Great Britain Cycling team, of whom Tarlig’s elder brother Josh Tarling is a part of, also shared their condolences to the Tarling family.

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“All of us at British Cycling are heartbroken to learn of the tragic passing of Finlay Tarling at the Volta a Portugal. Fin was a talented rider with a fantastic future ahead of him, a loyal teammate and an all-round brilliant young man,” Stephen Park CBE, the performance director for the Great Britain cycling team, said in a statement.