scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 20, 2022

Who designed the mascot ‘Perry the Bull’ for the Commonwealth Games? Meet its 10-year old creator Emma Lou

Emma Lou explains her design choice of hexagons and three equilateral triangles as reflection of teamwork.

By: Express News Service |
July 20, 2022 11:34:41 am
10-year old Emma Lou with the CWG 2022 mascot, Perry the Bull, who she had designed. (Screengrab: Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games/YouTube)

The 10-year old Emma Lou jumps up and down at the entrance to her home. Shrieks of joy erupt. She had won the nationwide competition held in the UK for 5-15 year olds to design a mascot for the Commonwealth Games 2022. The organisers surprised her by sending a live mascot of Perry the Bull, along with a presenter, to knock on her door. Her wondrous expressions is best seen on video.

“I think she is quite overwhelmed,” her father says as the presenter tries to get her on the video. Eventually she surfaces to say, “it feels amazing, I didn’t expect this at all”.

The competition had tasked the kids to create a mascot to reflect the identity, heritage, and culture of Birmingham and the West Midlands.

Emma Lou explains her design choice. “It has hexagons, because it has three equilateral triangles.” The significance of that geometry? “It means everyone relies on each other.” And the bull? “Because of the famous bullring at Birmingham [the host city],” Lou explains. Her father is more ebullient as he describes his pride.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Puneet Chhatwal: ‘Industry survived due to domestic tourism; infra is key...Premium
Puneet Chhatwal: ‘Industry survived due to domestic tourism; infra is key...
Uddhav was keen on alliance with BJP, had met PM: Rahul ShewalePremium
Uddhav was keen on alliance with BJP, had met PM: Rahul Shewale
Jitin Prasada’s PWD is under cloud in UP: His OSD and 5 officers out for ...Premium
Jitin Prasada’s PWD is under cloud in UP: His OSD and 5 officers out for ...
Indian MNCs are absent from discussions on digital policyPremium
Indian MNCs are absent from discussions on digital policy
Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Once the winning design was selected, it was combined with the findings of the first-ever visual mascot summit. 50 children across Birmingham and West Midlands developed the mascot’s characteristics, values, and movements, helping to inspire Perry’s personality.

Later she told the Birmingham Mail, “”I am really excited to come to the Commonwealth Games and it will be amazing to see Perry in the Opening Ceremony.

“I chose a bull because of the Bullring in Birmingham, and I decided to use hexagons because they are the strongest shape and the whole world depends on each other,” Lou said. “I am so excited that my design will be seen by so many people!”

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Uddhav was keen on alliance with BJP, had met PM: Rahul Shewale

Uddhav was keen on alliance with BJP, had met PM: Rahul Shewale

Premium
Ranchi female cop mowed to death during vehicle check

Ranchi female cop mowed to death during vehicle check

Govt announces new work from home rules, here are the details

Govt announces new work from home rules, here are the details

SBI chairman: Artificial intervention doesn’t work

SBI chairman: Artificial intervention doesn’t work

Kareena's clap back: 'Saif has contributed too much to population'
Amid pregnancy rumours

Kareena's clap back: 'Saif has contributed too much to population'

Why India has cut windfall tax on diesel, aviation fuel exports
Express Explained

Why India has cut windfall tax on diesel, aviation fuel exports

After Yogi orders ‘strict action’, four held in Lulu namaz video

After Yogi orders ‘strict action’, four held in Lulu namaz video

When Naseeruddin Shah was stabbed by his friend, Om Puri saved his life

When Naseeruddin Shah was stabbed by his friend, Om Puri saved his life

Jitin Prasada’s PWD is under cloud in UP: His OSD and 5 officers out for ‘payoffs’

Jitin Prasada’s PWD is under cloud in UP: His OSD and 5 officers out for ‘payoffs’

Premium
She had to borrow mother's stole, says father of Kerala girl forced to remove innerwear

She had to borrow mother's stole, says father of Kerala girl forced to remove innerwear

Pythagorean geometry in Vedic-era texts, centuries before Pythagoras

Pythagorean geometry in Vedic-era texts, centuries before Pythagoras

Premium
Post backlash, legal challenge, Mann govt mum on Chadha job notification

Post backlash, legal challenge, Mann govt mum on Chadha job notification

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

IND vs ENG
IND vs ENG: Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya star as India wins ODI series
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jul 20: Latest News