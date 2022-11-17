While You Were Asleep: Messi scores as Argentina beat UAE 0-5, Germany beat Oman with a late winner, Italy’s youngest debutant in 100 years

Lionel Messi scored and assisted as Argentina beat UAE 0-5 in a pre-World Cup warm-up match in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Germany beat Oman with a late winner

The four time world champions, Germany left it late against Oman in their pre-World Cup warm up match, registering a 0-1 win. It took a Niclas Fullkrug goal in the 80th minute to seal the win for the 2014 champions at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Muscat.

Heading to the World Cup with that winning feeling 👍#OMNGER pic.twitter.com/3CCpQvYJrS — Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) November 16, 2022 German manager Hansi Flick started with quite a few first team probables in Kai Havertz, Leon Goretzka, Ilkay Gundogan, Manuel Neuer and then also used seven substitutions during the match.

Germany begin their World Cup campaign against Japan on November 23, Wednesday.