Thursday, Nov 17, 2022

While You Were Asleep: Messi scores as Argentina beat UAE 0-5, Germany beat Oman with a late winner, Italy’s youngest debutant in 100 years

(Left to right) Lionel Messi in action during the 0-5 Argentina win, German national players during the national anthem ahead of Wednesday's friendly, and Italy's Simone Pafundi. (Photos: Argentina Football, Germany FA & Udinese on Twitter)

Lionel Messi scored and assisted as Argentina beat UAE 0-5 in a pre-World Cup warm-up match in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Argentina scored four first half goals via Julian Alvarez, a brace from Angel Di Maria and one from Messi. Joaquin Correa would give the two-time world champions and the defending Copa America champions a five goal advantage 15 minutes into the second half.
Messi and co. begin their World Cup campaign on November 22, Tuesday against Saudi Arabia.
Germany beat Oman with a late winner
The four time world champions, Germany left it late against Oman in their pre-World Cup warm up match, registering a 0-1 win. It took a Niclas Fullkrug goal in the 80th minute to seal the win for the 2014 champions at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Muscat.
German manager Hansi Flick started with quite a few first team probables in Kai Havertz, Leon Goretzka, Ilkay Gundogan, Manuel Neuer and then also used seven substitutions during the match.
Germany begin their World Cup campaign against Japan on November 23, Wednesday.
Italy’s youngest debutant in 100 years
Udinese teen Simone Pafundi became the youngest player to make his senior Italy debut in over 100 years, aged just 16 years and 247 days.
The teenager debuted in Italy’s 1-3 win over Albania in a friendly on Wednesday evening as he came on as a substitute.
The overall record to this day stands with Pietro Antonio Gavinelli, who was 16 years and 97 days when he took to the field in a 2-2 draw with France on April 9, 1911.Renzo De Vecchi was next in line aged 16 years and 111 days when he made his debut in a 6-1 defeat to Hungary on May 26, 1910.

First published on: 17-11-2022 at 08:40:28 am
