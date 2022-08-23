While You Were Asleep: United open points tally with Liverpool win, England all-time scorer Ellen White retires and Cilic and Garcia claim titles at Cincinnati

Manchester United registered their first points on the 2022/23 Premier League table as they beat Liverpool 2-1 at the Old Trafford. The hosts, who had lost their first two games go Brighton and Brentford were expected to have a tough time against the Jurgen Klopp managed side but goals from Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford guided them to a win.

Sancho, who moved from Borussia Dortmund to Manchester last summer, gave United the lead 16 minutes into the first half. The second goal came seven minutes into the second half, with Anthony Martial playing a good through ball to give Rashford a one-v-one opportunity against Liverpool goalkeeper Allison, one he did not miss.

Liverpool put one back via Mohamed Salah with nine minutes of regulation time left on the clock but couldn’t find a second and United ended the night with three points against arch rivals.

England all-time goal scorer Ellen White retires

England’s all-time joint goal scorer alongside Wayne Rooney and recently crowned European champion, Ellen White called it quits on her 12 year long senior team career. White played 113 matches for the Lionesses, claiming 52 goals during the same time.

“This has been one of the hardest decisions of my life but one that I know is right for me,” she said in a post on social media. “This decision has always been one I have wanted to make on my terms. And this is my time to say goodbye to football and watch the next generation shine.

White had been part of the England women’s team that won the Euros recently and scored two goals during the tournament.

She further added, “It has been my greatest honour and privilege to play this game. In particular playing for England has and always will be the greatest gift. My dreams came true on July 31, winning the Euros and becoming a European champion.”

Cilic and Garcia claim titles at Cincinnati

Borna Coric continued his fairy tale post his comeback from injury as he won the Western & Southern Open title, beating Stefanos Tsitsipas in Cincinnati. The Croatian beat Rafael Nadal, Félix Auger-Aliassime and Cameron Norrie on his run to the final, before a 7-6 (0), 6-2 victory over Tsitsipas on Sunday.

Coric had begun the week with a world ranking of No 152. “I didn’t believe I was going to win the tournament,” the 25-year-old Coric said.

“I never look too much forward. I’m always focused on the next round. I was just believing that I can win the next match. That’s what I did for five days in a row.”

Advertisement

In the women’s final played before, Caroline Garcia secured a win with a 6-2, 6-4 victory over Petra Kvitova.

“When I step on court, I know what game style I have to play, and I know what I have to do, and always try to do it the best I can,” said Garcia after the final.