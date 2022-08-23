scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 23, 2022

While You Were Asleep: United open points tally with Liverpool win, England all-time scorer Ellen White retires and Cilic and Garcia claim titles at Cincinnati

The win comes as a relief for United, who had lost their first two Premier League games this season to Brighton and Brentford.

United players celebrate the first goal against Liverpool, Ellen White poses with the Euros trophy and Borna Coric after he sealed the Masters title in Cincinnati. (Photos: Premier League/Twitter, AP and Cincy Tennis/Twitter)

Manchester United registered their first points on the 2022/23 Premier League table as they beat Liverpool 2-1 at the Old Trafford. The hosts, who had lost their first two games go Brighton and Brentford were expected to have a tough time against the Jurgen Klopp managed side but goals from Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford guided them to a win.

Sancho, who moved from Borussia Dortmund to Manchester last summer, gave United the lead 16 minutes into the first half. The second goal came seven minutes into the second half, with Anthony Martial playing a good through ball to give Rashford a one-v-one opportunity against Liverpool goalkeeper Allison, one he did not miss.

Liverpool put one back via Mohamed Salah with nine minutes of regulation time left on the clock but couldn’t find a second and United ended the night with three points against arch rivals.

England all-time goal scorer Ellen White retires

England’s all-time joint goal scorer alongside Wayne Rooney and recently crowned European champion, Ellen White called it quits on her 12 year long senior team career. White played 113 matches for the Lionesses, claiming 52 goals during the same time.

“This has been one of the hardest decisions of my life but one that I know is right for me,” she said in a post on social media. “This decision has always been one I have wanted to make on my terms. And this is my time to say goodbye to football and watch the next generation shine.

White had been part of the England women’s team that won the Euros recently and scored two goals during the tournament.

She further added, “It has been my greatest honour and privilege to play this game. In particular playing for England has and always will be the greatest gift. My dreams came true on July 31, winning the Euros and becoming a European champion.”

Cilic and Garcia claim titles at Cincinnati

Borna Coric continued his fairy tale post his comeback from injury as he won the Western & Southern Open title, beating Stefanos Tsitsipas in Cincinnati. The Croatian beat Rafael Nadal, Félix Auger-Aliassime and Cameron Norrie on his run to the final, before a 7-6 (0), 6-2 victory over Tsitsipas on Sunday.

Coric had begun the week with a world ranking of No 152. “I didn’t believe I was going to win the tournament,” the 25-year-old Coric said.

“I never look too much forward. I’m always focused on the next round. I was just believing that I can win the next match. That’s what I did for five days in a row.”

Advertisement

In the women’s final played before, Caroline Garcia secured a win with a 6-2, 6-4 victory over Petra Kvitova.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Tribal Affairs Minister considers regular interaction...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Tribal Affairs Minister considers regular interaction...
British High Commissioner Alexander Ellis listening, Jharkhand village sh...Premium
British High Commissioner Alexander Ellis listening, Jharkhand village sh...
Why the debate around revdi culture is crucial for IndiaPremium
Why the debate around revdi culture is crucial for India
New Delhi’s balancing act: We must find our own way to manage the current...Premium
New Delhi’s balancing act: We must find our own way to manage the current...

“When I step on court, I know what game style I have to play, and I know what I have to do, and always try to do it the best I can,” said Garcia after the final.

First published on: 23-08-2022 at 08:04:00 am
Next Story

JEE Advanced 2022 Admit Card: Hall tickets released at jeeadv.ac.in; here’s how to check

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Better grasp, but lack of ecosystem: Gujarati language tech students

Better grasp, but lack of ecosystem: Gujarati language tech students

‘There is fear’: Muslim families flee village, take shelter in relief colony
After Bilkis convicts' release

‘There is fear’: Muslim families flee village, take shelter in relief colony

British High Commissioner listening, Jharkhand village shares its problems

British High Commissioner listening, Jharkhand village shares its problems

Premium
How did Mufti contest from UP, Azad from Maharashtra?
BJP's poser for PAGD

How did Mufti contest from UP, Azad from Maharashtra?

Amit Shah, JP Nadda seek reports on Dilip Ghosh's CBI 'setting' remark

Amit Shah, JP Nadda seek reports on Dilip Ghosh's CBI 'setting' remark

Rahul Gandhi meets civil society leaders, asks them to be part of 'Bharat yatra'

Rahul Gandhi meets civil society leaders, asks them to be part of 'Bharat yatra'

Tribal Affairs Minister considers regular interactions with students 
Delhi Confidential

Tribal Affairs Minister considers regular interactions with students 

Premium
House of the Dragon lacks fire, power of the original
Episode 1 Review

House of the Dragon lacks fire, power of the original

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk
In Pics: Oleksandr Usyk beats Anthony Joshua, keeps heavyweight belts
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Aug 23: Latest News