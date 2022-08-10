While You Were Asleep: Trent Boult released from NZ contract, Kyrgios wins against Sebastian, Ortiz withdraws from LIV Golf players’ lawsuit & Dynamo Kyiv in the CL playoffs

Updated: August 10, 2022 9:02:25 am
New Zealand fast bowler Trent Boult was released from his central contract with New Zealand Cricket board after requesting on Wednesday so he can spend less time traveling and more time at home with his family. “Ultimately this decision is about my wife Gert and our three young boys. The family has always been the biggest motivator for me and I feel comfortable with putting it first and preparing ourselves for life after cricket”, Boult said.
NEWS | NZC has agreed to release Trent Boult from his central contract so that he can spend more time with his family, while also making himself available for domestic leagues. Boult will complete the tour of the West Indies as scheduled.
Kyrgios wins against Sebastian Baez
Nick Kyrgios won the match by 6-4 6-4 over Sebastian Baez at the Canadian Open on Tuesday to set up a second-round showdown with world number one Daniil Medvedev.
“Medvedev is coming from a title too and he is the number one in the world, It’s not like the rankings mean too much as the guy I played today is ranked ahead of me. But Medvedev is a machine”, Kyrgios said.
Carlos Ortiz withdraws from LIV Golf players’ lawsuit
LIV Golf’s Carlos Ortiz has taken out from an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour, Golf Channel reported Tuesday.
He had been one of 11 LIV Golf professionals who has filed suit in California that would, in part, request a temporary restraining order against the PGA Tour.
Dynamo Kyiv reach Champions League playoffs
Dynamo Kyiv’s run towards the Champions League continued as they won over Sturm Graz in the third qualifying round on Tuesday. The Ukrainian club is now just two games away from making the lucrative group stage of the Champions League as it faces a playoff against Benfica over the next two weeks. Goals from defender Kostiantyn Vivcharenko in the 97th minute and midfielder Viktor Tsyhankov in the 112th lifted Dynamo to a 2-1 win in Austria and a 3-1 victory on aggregate.
-With Agencies inputs
