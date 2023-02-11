scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 11, 2023
While You Were Asleep: Sri Lanka edge past South Africa in Women’s T20 World Cup, Schalke and Wolfsburg play draw and centralised contracts for Australia women in rugby

The clash at Newlands, Cape Town saw Sri Lanka post 129 on the board after being put in to bat first by South Africa. In reply, the Proteas women could only score 126/9 in their quota of 20 overs. 

Sri Lanka women celebrate picking a wicket against South Africa women on Friday, Schalke's Michael Frey vs Wolfsburg and Australia Women's Rugby team in action. (Twitter/Reuters)
Captain Chamari Athapaththu’s player of the match winning 68 off 50 guided Sri Lanka women to a three run win over hosts South Africa in the 2023 Women’s T20 World Cup opener on Friday.

The clash at Newlands, Cape Town saw Sri Lanka post 129 on the board after being put in to bat first by South Africa. In reply, the Proteas women could only score 126/9 in their quota of 20 overs.

“I think 140-150 was a good score, but unfortunately we couldn’t get there. We upset some big teams on a couple of occasions, and this time we want to play good cricket and try to go to the semi-finals. This is my 8th T20 World Cup and I hope I can do better and help my team reach the semis,” the Sri Lankan skipper said afterwards.

Schalke and Wolfsburg play goalless draw 

In Bundesliga, FC Schalke and Wolfsburg played a 0-0 draw in Bundesliga. Bottom placed Schalke, who have 12 points after 20 games, have been fighting a bout with relegation this season.

Wolfsburg on the other hand currently sit seventh in the points table with 30 points in as many games.

The match marked a third straight 0-0 result for the home team. Schalke registered five shots on target while Wolfsburg could only fire twice.

Centralised contracts for Australia women in rugby

Australia women’s rugby team will receive centralized part-time contracts from Rugby Australia (RA) for the 2023 season following a decision that puts Rugby Australia towards a fully professional programme ahead of hosting the Women’s Rugby World Cup in 2029.

RA announced on Saturday that more than A$2 million of additional funding will be injected into the sport for the coming campaign, with up to 35 players to be centrally contracted.

“Australia hosting the Women’s Rugby World Cup in 2029 presents us with a great target for women’s rugby,” said RA Chair Hamish McLennan. “We want the Wallaroos to win our home World Cup, with a fully professional squad of heroes inspiring the next generation.”

First published on: 11-02-2023 at 07:51 IST
