Mohammed Siraj starred in his first day in Warwickshire whites as he finished with bowling figures of 4/54 with Somerset struggling at 182/8 at the end of day one. The 28-year-old got off to a quick wicket taking start as he picked three wickets including that of Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq, conceding only 25 runs off his first 3 overs.

𝗦𝗶𝗿𝗮𝗷 🧢 𝗬𝗮𝗱𝗮𝘃 The Bears received their caps during this morning’s team talk. 🤝 🐻#YouBears | #WARvSOM pic.twitter.com/z36AgYQFnd — Warwickshire CCC 🏏 (@WarwickshireCCC) September 12, 2022

Right arm off break bowler Jayant Yadav also received his Warwickshire debut cap alongside Siraj, and got the wicket of Somerset opener Tom Lammonby early on. Siraj claimed the final wicket before stumps in Birmingham as he got Josh Davey leg before wicket.

With 104 points in 11 matches, Warwickshire trail at the 11th spot in the County Championship Division One standings.

Chelsea vs Liverpool among PL games called off

The two big weekend matches in the English Premier League (EPL), Chelsea facing Liverpool at home and Leeds United’s visit to Manchester United, have been called off. The games are the latest to join the list of fixtures falling out this week owing to policing issues related to the Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

Sunday’s fixture between Chelsea and Liverpool at Stamford Bridge has been postponed, the Premier League have confirmed. ⤵️ — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 12, 2022

As it stands right now, the other seven Premier League fixtures due to be played from Friday will go ahead after receiving assurances about policing levels, with Brighton v Crystal Palace having been postponed last week for unrelated reasons.

In a statement, the EPL said it had no option but to postpone three fixtures after extensive consultations with clubs, police, local Safety advisory groups and other relevant authorities. Earlier the Arsenal vs PSV Europa League home fixtures, scheduled for Thursday, had also been called off.

US Soccer investigation into NWSL misconduct nearing end

US Soccer have stated that their investigation into alleged abuse and misconduct in the National Women’s Soccer League that began last October is expected to expected to be completed by early next month.

U.S. Soccer Statement on Sally Yates Investigation: pic.twitter.com/fhcTQZQNsF — U.S. Soccer (@ussoccer) September 12, 2022

The brief statement issued by the governing body on Monday read, “Last October, U.S. Soccer retained Sally Q. Yates of King & Spalding LLP to lead an independent investigation into allegations of abusive behavior and sexual misconduct in women’s professional soccer. That investigation is nearing its conclusion. U.S. Soccer will publish the full report by early October, following the completion of the investigation.”