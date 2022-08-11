scorecardresearch
Thursday, August 11, 2022

While You Were Asleep: Serena Williams loses to Bencic, New Zealand beat West Indies in 1st T20I & Real Madrid outplay Eintracht Frankfurt by 2-0

Europa League winners Eintracht had offered some resistance in the first half and had chances to score but were eventually overrun by the Spaniards.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: August 11, 2022 7:44:56 am
Just after announcing her retirement, Serena Williams lost the match against Belinda Bencic by 6-2 6-4 in second-round action at the Canadian Open on Wednesday. Williams stepped on the court to a standing ovation from the crowd but was unable to conjure up the old magic that helped her lift three titles in Canada.

“It’s been a pretty interesting 24 hours … I’m terrible at goodbyes. But, goodbye Toronto,” an emotional Williams said.

“I always had amazing times here both on and off the court. I’ll be coming back just as a visitor to the city but otherwise its been remarkable.”

New Zealand beat West Indies by 13 runs 

Kane Williamson played a brilliant knock of 47 runs and a dashing 33 from 15 balls by Jimmy Neesham propelled New Zealand to a 13-run win over the West Indies in the first of three Twenty20 cricket internationals.

Neesham smashed three fours from the last three balls and 23 runs from the last over of the innings as New Zealand scored 185-5 after being sent in to bat at Sabina Park on Wednesday.

Left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner bagged 3-19 as New Zealand restricted the West Indies to 172-7 in 20 overs.

“There was a lot of spin which was a big surprise,” said Santner, who was voted player of the match. “I think the lengths are key against these guys. They can hit you pretty far, so back of a length worked today and as a unit we were able to pick up wickets which was pretty key.”

Real beat Eintracht

Real Madrid outplayed Eintracht Frankfurt by 2-0 on Wednesday to clinch the UEFA Super Cup for a record-equalling fifth time and started off their season with a trophy.

David Alaba scored a goal in the first half and another one from Karim Benzema in the 65th that lifted him to second in Real’s all-time scoring list with 324 goals, wrapped up the title for the Spaniards.

“Eintracht were very closed and we found it difficult to find our rhythm, but we did it well then,” the Real coach said.

“It’s difficult at the beginning of the season to be in top form but we now have won to start the season well.”

