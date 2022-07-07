While you were asleep: Sania Mirza loses Grand Slam mixed doubles semis, record crowd at Women’s Euro 2022 and Bradley Beal signs a ‘rare’ deal

Sania Mirza-Mate Pavic pair lose in mixed doubles

On Wednesday, Sania Mirza lost Grand Slam mixed doubles along with her partner Mate Pavic. Neal Skupski and Desirae Krawczyk thrashed them by 6-4, 5-7, 4-6 on Court 2. In mixed doubles Desirae Krawczyk and Neal Skupski reached the mixed doubles final at Wimbledon. They will play the Australian duo Sam Stosur and Matthew Ebden in the final.

England-Austria open Women’s Euro 2022 with record crowd

In the ongoing Women’s Euro, England defeated Austria by 1-0 in at Old Trafford. 68,871 people have witnessed it. This is an attendance record in the competition’s history. Back in the 2013 final between Germany and Norway at the Friends Arena in Sweden, 41,301 people watched and that was the record.

68,871: ATTENDANCE RECORD SET👏 The England-Austria Women’s Euro 2022 opener at Old Trafford hosted a record crowd in the competition’s history. 📸: @WEURO2022#WEURO2022 pic.twitter.com/1P5fDARN63 — Express Sports (@IExpressSports) July 6, 2022

Beal Deal: Wizards sign All-Star to $251M pact with rare no-trade clause

Bradley Beal received everything he wanted from the Washington Wizards. At a maximum $ 251 milion, Beal officially signed a five year deal. The fifth year of the contract is a player option. The 29-year-old has spent his entire career with the Wizards and had a chance to leave for another team on a maximum four-year deal as a free agent.